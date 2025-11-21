Nnamdi Kanu Moved to Sokoto Custodial Centre, Lawyer Claims

The Federal Government has transferred the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to the Nigerian Custodial Centre in Sokoto following his conviction for terrorism, his lawyer has claimed.

Kanu’s relocation comes a day after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered judgement on Thursday, sentencing him to life imprisonment on a seven-count charge of terrorism. While ruling, the judge affirmed that the government had the authority to move the convict to any correctional facility within the country.

Kanu’s legal consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed the development on Friday, saying the IPOB leader had been taken from DSS detention in Abuja to a prison facility in Sokoto.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and well-wishers,” he wrote.

Details later..