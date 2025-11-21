Court Directs Lagos CP to Withdraw Officers from Nestoil Premises After Lifting Asset Freeze

Wale Igbintade

In the latest development in the high-profile debt dispute between FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, First Trustees Limited and oil and gas company Nestoil Limited, the Federal High Court in Lagos has directed the Lagos State Police Command to immediately withdraw its officers from the premises of the defendants.

This followed an order issued on November 20, 2025, by Justice Daniel Osiagor, vacating an earlier directive that had authorised law-enforcement presence at the facilities of Nestoil Limited, Neconde Energy Limited and their directors, Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi and Nnenna Obiejesi.

In a formal letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Longwa Esq., conveyed the court’s latest decision and informed the police hierarchy that the previous order relied upon to deploy officers had been set aside.

The letter, dated November 20, 2025, referenced Suit No. FHC/L/CS/2127/2025 and confirmed that Justice Osiagor’s ruling effectively nullified the earlier enforcement actions taken in connection with the plaintiffs’ claims.

It therefore requested that all officers stationed at the defendants’ premises be withdrawn without delay.

The dispute, instituted by FBNQuest Merchant Bank and First Trustees Limited, involves allegations of significant indebtedness against Nestoil and its affiliates.

Justice Osiagor’s decision to set aside the prior order marks a notable shift in the proceedings and restores control of the affected premises to the defendants pending further hearing of the substantive suit.

The Lagos State Police Command is expected to comply with the court’s directive as the litigation continues before the Federal High Court.

The letter states, “We refer to the Order of Honourable Justice D. E. Osiagor delivered on the 20th day of November, 2025, in respect of the above-mentioned matter (copy attached). We hereby request that you withdraw your officers from the premises of the Defendants, in view of the fact that the said Order has been set aside.

“We look forward to your kind cooperation in this regard.”