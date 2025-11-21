2027 Guber: Kano Ex-Lawmakers, APC Stakeholders Deny Endorsing Barau

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A forum of former members of the Kano State House of Assembly and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress(APC) have firmly denied a purported report claiming that they have endorsed the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, as their preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the former Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai, dismissed the report, saying “There is no truth whatsoever in that story. It has no basis and no foundation.”

He said in a statement yesterday in Kano,” It is unfortunate that people continue to spread false information simply to achieve certain political objectives.”

Ishaq revealed that, “This misleading report nearly caused unnecessary tension among us who attended the meeting, prompting us to schedule an emergency meeting tomorrow(today) to address the matter.

He stressed that no endorsement was made for Senator Barau or any other aspirant, noting that the APC has several interested contenders for the governorship seat.

Speaking in the same vein, a former lawmaker who craved for anonymity said: “As party stakeholders, we will attend meetings with any aspirant who invites us. The party has its own procedures for selecting its candidate, and whoever emerges will receive our full support,”

According to him, “Senator Barau only invited us for a meeting, and as one of the key stakeholders of the APC in Kano, we felt it was appropriate to honor his invitation.

“We discussed several important issues concerning the progress of the party, but at no point did we endorse Senator Barau as a governorship candidate,” he stated.