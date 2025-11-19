SEC, Cambridge University, Busha Launch Landmark Digital Assets Programme in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

As Africa’s digital assets landscape continues to evolve, a new programme, the Executive Certificate in Digital Assets Innovation, Industry, Regulation and Compliance (DAIIRC), has been launched to equip industry leaders, policymakers, regulators and compliance professionals with the knowledge and tools to navigate the fast-growing world of digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain innovation.

Developed by Cambridge Enterprise, the programme is being delivered in collaboration with African partners Busha, a leading licensed digital asset exchange; A&D Forensics, a blockchain intelligence and compliance firm; and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria, which will participate as a regulatory partner providing policy insight and practical guidance.

The six-week online programme provides participants with a comprehensive understanding of blockchain fundamentals, cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and the evolving regulatory landscape.

With modules such as Stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies, as well as Regulation, Supervision, and Compliance for Virtual Assets, the programme is designed to strengthen Africa’s capacity to innovate responsibly and foster a safer, more inclusive digital economy.

Participants will benefit from Cambridge University’s global academic excellence, the SEC’s regulatory insights, Busha’s practical industry experience, alongside contributions from leading partners such as A&D Forensics, Tether and Chainalysis.

Commenting on the partnership, the Programme Director, Dr. Dee Allen said: “At Cambridge, we believe that meaningful education happens when academic insight meets real-world relevance. This programme brings together global research, policy frameworks, and market practice to support regulators and industry leaders navigating the complex world of digital assets.

“We are especially proud to be working with the SEC, Busha and A&D to contextualise this learning for the African financial ecosystem, and to contribute to the development of informed, capable leadership across the continent.”

The launch of the DAIIRC certificate programme comes at a critical time in Nigeria’s regulatory evolution, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently formed a study group on stablecoins and digital assets to explore frameworks for adoption and oversight, signalling a shift towards proactive engagement with blockchain-based financial instruments.

According to the Director-General, SEC Nigeria, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, “as Africa stands on the threshold of a digital economic transformation, the role of forward-thinking regulation becomes more critical than ever.

“At the SEC, we recognise that innovation must be met with deep understanding, structured oversight and bold capacity-building. This partnership with Cambridge University, Busha and A&D Forensics to deliver a world-class executive programme reflects our commitment to equipping regulators, policymakers and market leaders with the tools they need to engage with digital assets from a position of confidence, not caution. We are not just responding to change, we are helping to shape it for the stability, growth and inclusion of our capital markets.”

Co-founder and Director of Compliance, Busha, Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi said: “We are seeing increasing alignment between innovation and regulation in Nigeria. As the CBN explores stablecoin frameworks and the SEC deepens its engagement with the digital asset market, executive programmes like DAIIRC ensure that the right people, regulators and stakeholders, bankers, and fintech founders are equipped with the knowledge to make informed, forward-looking decisions.”

As a delivery partner, A&D Forensics brings practical expertise in blockchain forensics, anti-money laundering (AML), and compliance to the programme, ensuring that participants gain a first-hand understanding of how to build transparent and secure digital asset systems.

Senior Partner at A&D Forensics, Deji Owonibi said, “we are proud to partner with Cambridge Enterprise, the SEC and Busha on a programme that does not just talk about innovation but demonstrates how to apply it safely. Our contribution ensures participants gain real-world knowledge of blockchain analytics, fraud prevention, and compliance, skills that are critical for trust and accountability in the digital economy.”

With Nigeria witnessing over US$50 billion in cryptocurrency transaction volume between July 2023 and June 2024, as recently highlighted by Agama, digital assets are already playing a pivotal role in cross-border payments, remittances, and commerce. However, low technical capacity has slowed broader institutional adoption. By partnering with the SEC and leading industry players, the DAIIRC executive programme aims to equip participants by creating a shared language and evidence-based understanding between innovators and regulators.

The six-week online programme will be delivered at a tuition cost of $1,500. Applications are now open to regulators, central bank officials, securities and market regulators, compliance professionals, fintech founders, and senior finance executives across Africa. Interested candidates can apply at www.daiirc.com.

Busha is Nigeria’s first SEC-licensed digital asset exchange and a leading platform for secure digital asset trading, stablecoin payments, and treasury solutions. With a million users and operations expanding across Africa, Busha is committed to advancing financial inclusion through compliant and innovative digital asset infrastructure.

Cambridge Enterprise, the innovation and commercialization arm of the University of Cambridge, works to translate world-leading academic research into global impact. It supports the creation of new ventures, partnerships, and educational initiatives that bridge academia, industry, and policy-fostering innovation and leadership in emerging sectors like digital finance and blockchain.

A&D Forensics is a digital forensics and blockchain intelligence firm specializing in anti-money laundering (AML), compliance, and risk analytics for virtual assets. The firm also provides training and certification programmes for regulators, law enforcement, and financial institutions, strengthening capacity in digital asset compliance and investigation across Africa.