Osimhen Leads Ajibade, Nnadozie, Others in Tonight’s CAF Awards in Morocco 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, who will undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury he suffered during the 2026 World Cup African Playoff final against DR Congo last Sunday, will also today know if he has been voted for the second time as continent’s best player in Morocco.

The CAF Awards will begin at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT) in the Moroccan capital of Rabat this Wednesday night.

Osimhen was voted 2023 Africa’s Best Player after helping Italian side Napoli to win the Scudetto for the second time in over three decades. He’s also in the running for the 2025 award with stellar performance for Galatasaray that include both league and cup double for the Istanbul giants. He’s also the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League on six goals this season after match-day four.

At the CAF Awards ceremony in Rabat this evening, Osimhen who along with his Super Eagles teammates missed qualifying for the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled for March next year after losing 3-4 to DR Congo, has Egypt and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah and Morocco and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi to contend with for the continent’s Best Player Award for 2025.

However, despite optimism of an Osimhen picking the top honour, most pundits are pointing in the direction of right-back Hakimi who was outstanding as Paris St Germain lifted the UEFA Champions League title last season.

Hakimi was also pivotal to PSG winning the French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Super Cup. He also played in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup while also helping Morocco to FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification.

Also tonight, Nigerian ladies who dominate most of the women’s categories of the 2025 CAF Awards will know if they will reign for the next 12 months.

Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade is to battle out Morocco and Al Hilal star, Ghizlaine Chebbak, for the 2025 Women’s Player of the Year award.

Another Moroccan lady who plays for AS FAR, Sanaa Mssoudy, is the third lady in the running for the top honour.

For the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year category, Nigeria and Brighton safe hands, Chiamaka Nnadozie, will be aiming to win the award for the third consecutive time. The Nigerians shot stopper will be looking at earning her third CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award, following her 2023 and 2024 recognition. Also in the running for the top award is South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini. The two-time CAF Women’s Champions League Goalkeeper of the Year winner, Dlamini, secures her nomination through her exceptional consistency and unwavering presence for both club and country. Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi who plays for AS FAR is the third goalkeeper in the final shortlist.

Shakirat Abidemi Moshood of Bayelsa Queens is also in the running for the women’s young player of the year award.

Super Falcons who won their 10th WAFCON title in Morocco are also in the running to win the women’s National Team of the Year along with Ghana and Morocco.