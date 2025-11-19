FG: Tinubu Depressed By Students’ Kidnap, Brigadier-General Uba’s Death

•Assures parents schoolgirls will return safely



•Asks Shettima to visit, sympathise with state



•Condoles with army over death of soldiers



•Governor Idris: failure to act on intelligence made kidnap possible, says it’s sabotage, accuses unnamed agency

•Northern governors express outrage, demand urgent, coordinated rescue operations

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The presidency yesterday stated that President Bola Tinubu was depressed by the abduction of 25 students of Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, and the execution of Brigadier-General Musa Uba by terrorists following his capture.



This was after he got a full brief by the military authorities on the two separate incidents.



The President was quoted as saying he is “depressed that heartless terrorists” have interrupted the education of innocent children.

Tinubu, however, assured parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government would ensure their quick release and safe return.

The president asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to visit the state today to sympathise with the state government and the parents of the students.



In a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president also sent his condolences to the military over the death of the gallant soldiers and Brigadier-General Musa Uba, who paid the ultimate price while on active duty fighting insurgents in Borno State.

Tinubu expressed sadness over the abduction of the schoolgirls, despite intelligence warnings about a possible strike by bandits.

He commended Governor Mohammed Idris for the efforts made to try to avert the kidnapping.



While decrying the security breach that led to the abduction of the girls from their boarding school, the president urged communities across the country, especially in areas facing security challenges, to share information and intelligence that would help the military, the police, and Department of State Services (DSS) to make the communities safe.



He stated that the security forces could not perform optimally without the support of Nigerians and local communities.



According to him, “As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier-General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.



“I am also depressed that heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls. I have directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.



“Our security forces cannot succeed in protecting us if the people don’t cooperate and share information that will help them keep our communities safe.



“I urge community leaders and our compatriots across the country, especially those in the theatres of operations, to share useful information. Your cooperation is crucial in our fight against these security challenges.”



Gov Idris: Failure to Act on Intelligence Made Kidnap Possible, Says It’s Sabotage



Kebbi State Governor, Mohammed Idris, yesterday, disclosed that failure to act on credible intelligence provided by Department of State Services (DSS) made the abduction of the schoolgirls possible.



Idris said DSS had revealed a clandestine plot to attack Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

Expressing frustration over the incident, Idris said the failure of intelligence was a clear case of sabotage. He accused an unnamed security agency as being responsible for the sabotage.



The governor announced the establishment of a special investigation panel to determine how, despite the DSS intelligence and efforts by the state government, the kidnappers were still able to strike.



He said the panel, which will also oversee the safe return of the kidnapped students, would be headed by the state DSS director.

Suspected bandits had attacked the school in the early hours of Monday, shooting dead the vice principal and kidnapping 25 female students. Three of the students managed to escape.



A top security source revealed that Idris, who arrived at the school about 6:45pm on Monday, accused unnamed security agencies of sabotaging security efforts being made by his administration.



He stated, “This is clear sabotage. We received credible intelligence from the DSS that this school was likely to be attacked. The DSS further advised that we convene an emergency Security Council meeting, which we did. The decision was that we would provide round-the-clock protection for the students.”



The governor said he took the DSS report seriously, bearing in mind that the failure to act on similar intelligence had led to the December 2020 kidnapping of over 300 pupils from a school in Kankara, Katsina State. He lamented that deployments had been made to secure the school.

“The heavily armed security personnel spent time taking photographs with the students, only to abandon them 30 minutes before the attack,” Idris revealed.



One of the teachers, who managed to escape, said given the presence of several armed uniformed men deployed to the school on Sunday, who spent considerable time interacting with the students and teachers, and teaching them emergency drills, he was shocked at the tragic turn of events.

The teacher, who was not named for security reasons, said, “The heavily armed security personnel spent the entire night guarding the school. Sadly, for reasons yet to be determined, they reportedly left the school before dawn. About 30 minutes after they withdrew, the kidnappers struck, abducting the students.



“I believe it was the accuracy and credibility of the intelligence supplied by the DSS on the school that led Governor Idris to appoint their director to head the special committee he set up.



“The good news is that there is sufficient reason to believe that the girls were kidnapped, not killed. With ongoing efforts by the federal and state governments, we are hopeful that they will all be rescued.”



Northern Governors Outraged, Demand Urgent, Coordinated Action to Rescue Students



Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) condemned the attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, and demanded a coordinated action to rescue the students.



Reacting to the incident, Chairman of NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, described it as tragic, senseless and utterly unacceptable.



Yahaya said the continued targeting of schools posed a grave threat to the region’s stability and the country’s educational future.

In a press release by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues, commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State, especially the families of the abducted students and those who lost their lives in the attack.



He assured Idris of the forum’s solidarity and support during this difficult moment.



Yahaya said schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not targets of violence, warning that continued assaults on educational institutions threatened to reverse gains made in improving school enrolment and curbing the out-of-school crisis in the region.



He expressed deep concern over the trauma the abducted schoolgirls would be facing, and called for an immediate and well-coordinated operation by the security agencies to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.



Reaffirming the commitment of NSGF to collaborate with the federal government and security institutions, Yahaya stated that the safety, education and welfare of young Nigerians remained a top priority for the forum.



He prayed for the safe and early return of the students, while extending his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families, and urging communities to remain vigilant and cooperative with security agencies in the collective effort to rid the region of criminality.



First Lady Says Incident Heart-breaking, Signifies Attack on Values of Safety in Schools



First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, expressed sadness over the abduction of the Kebbi sudents and killing of the school’s vice principal.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement, declared that the heart-breaking incident was not only an attack on the innocent girls and dedicated educators, but also an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools represented.



She stated, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the abduction of the 25 students of the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, and the tragic killing of the Vice Principal.



“This heart-breaking incident is not only an attack on innocent girls and dedicated educators, but an assault on the values of safety and learning that schools embody.



“Mr. President has already ordered our security agencies to ensure the quick and safe return of the abducted girls and to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The first lady added, “My heart and prayers are with the families, friends, loved ones and schoolmates at this time. I pray Almighty God grants quick rescue to the abducted girls and may the soul of the departed Vice Principal rest in Aljannah Firdaus.”



UNICEF Criticises Abduction, Killing of VP



Nigeria’s Country Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) condemned the attack on the Kebbi students, which resulted in the death of the school’s vice principal and the reported abduction of 25 students.



UNICEF called for the swift release of the abducted children, saying those responsible for the incident should be held to account in accordance with national and international standards.



In a press statement, UNICEF stated, “We stand with the affected community at this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go to those who have lost their loved ones, and we wish a full recovery for those injured.



“This tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely.

“Students, education facilities, and their personnel should be protected under international law from any form of attack, and those responsible for this incident must be held to account in accordance with national and international standards.”



UNICEF called on all relevant stakeholders to continue efforts to implement the Safe Schools Declaration in Nigeria.



UNICEF said it was working with the government, partners, civil society, and communities to strengthen child protection systems and promoted safe and inclusive learning environments across the country.



“These systems and environments must be reinforced to prevent future tragedies. No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education,” Sussan Akila, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria, stated.



COAS Orders Troops to Intensify Rescue Effort



Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Waidi Shaibu, directed troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted students.



A statement by Media Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, revealed that the COAS issued the directive during his operational tour of Kebbi State.



Addressing frontline commanders and troops, Shaibu charged them to conduct intelligence-driven operations and maintain a relentless, day-and-night pursuit of the abductors.



“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” he stated.



The COAS also engaged local vigilantes and hunters, describing them as critical partners in the operation.



He urged the vigilantes to leverage their knowledge of the terrain, in collaboration with troops, to locate and neutralise criminal elements.

“Together, we will restore peace and ensure children can attend school safely,” Shaibu said.



Earlier, Shaibu paid a condolence visit to the traditional ruler of Danko, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Allaje, and Principal of GGCSS Maga, Hajiya Rabi Musa Magaji. He assured them of the military’s unwavering commitment to rescuing the abducted students unharmed.



Advising troops to remain resilient and professional, the COAS urged them to act within the rules of engagement while remaining responsive, disciplined and resolute in restoring peace to Kebbi State and surrounding areas.



CAS Tells Air Component Commanders to Take Fight to Terrorists from Air



Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, ordered the Air Component Commanders of the Joint Taskforce, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, to take the ongoing fight against terrorism to the terrorists’ domain through smart and coordinated air interdictions.



Aneke gave the charge while addressing frontline personnel during his operational visit to Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Maiduguri, according to a statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.



He praised the resilience, courage and professionalism of the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai and the 105 Composite Group, describing them as “a driving force in our fight against insurgency and terrorism”.



The CAS stressed that, despite recent challenges, air operations remained central to degrading terrorist capabilities, dismantling their networks and safeguarding communities.



He said, “We must stay on the offensive and keep taking the fight to the enemy from the air. The nation sees your sacrifice and stands behind you.”

Aneke emphasised that his visit was aimed at assessing real-time conditions, engaging with personnel, and addressing factors that influenced combat effectiveness.



He restated his welfare-driven leadership philosophy of “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare,” assuring personnel of strengthened logistical support, enhanced medical and administrative systems, and the continued prioritisation of operational allowances.



Outlining his strategic direction, the CAS stressed intelligence-led missions, precision targeting, enhanced jointness, and smarter deployment of airpower.



“Under my leadership, the NAF will fly smarter and strike harder,” he declared.



Reaffirming NAF’s commitment to peace and stability across Nigeria, Aneke stated, “Let every Nigerian know this: your Air Force will not falter, will not hesitate, and will not retreat. We will find the terrorists; we will neutralise them.



“We will rescue our citizens, and we will honour our fallen heroes by ensuring that their sacrifice was not in vain. The Nigerian Air Force stands resolute, unshakeable, and ready to defend this nation with every asset at its disposal.”



Senate Urges Recruitment of 100,000 Troops, Investigates $30m Safe-School Fund



Senate urged President Bola Tinubu to authorise the urgent recruitment of 100,000 additional military personnel to confront the deepening crisis of school abductions across the country.



The red chamber also issued a security directive, demanding an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the more than $30 million spent on Nigeria’s Safe-School Programme.



The lawmakers’ anger was ignited by the attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, where terrorists killed the vice principal, wounded a school guard, and abducted 25 students, despite the presence of some police personnel.



The incident triggered outrage within the senate, prompting calls for a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture and a rigorous auditing of all funds channelled into school protection efforts since 2014.



Chaired by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the session began with a sombre review of the attack, before lawmakers unanimously resolved to move into a closed-door meeting to deliberate on classified national security matters, after adopting formal prayers.



A minute’s silence was observed in honour of the slain vice principal, with prayers offered for the safe return of the abducted girls.



Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) launched a scathing critique of the Safe-School Programme, insisting that billions budgeted at federal, state and donor levels have produced little measurable protection for vulnerable institutions.



Oshiomhole demanded an immediate probe into the utilisation of the funds, which included more than $30 million mobilised between 2014 and 2021 for schools in the North-east alongside contributions from Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and other international partners.



He stated, “What happened to the money earmarked for the Safe School Programme? People have turned security into business.



“We cannot monetise the deaths of our citizens. If these funds were properly used, we should not still be witnessing terrorists walking into schools to kidnap children with ease.”



Oshiomhole called for a drastic strengthening of the armed forces through the recruitment drive of at least 100,000 new personnel.

He said Nigeria’s population and security demands had far outgrown the capacity of its current military strength.



According to him, “We don’t have enough men and women in uniform to cover this country. This recruitment will not only boost our defence capacity but also provide employment for our youth.”



The senate president threw his weight behind the probe, vowing that the chamber would uncover the truth about how the funds were allocated, spent, and monitored.



He said Nigerians deserved full transparency, especially given the repeated targeting of children.



“These criminals are going after soft targets. We must find out why the Safe-School Programme has failed to protect them,” he said.

The debate was triggered by a motion sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP, Kebbi North), who described the Kebbi attack as “a slap in the face of our nation”.



Abdullahi recalled a similar abduction in the state in 2012, stressing that it took four years for the abducted girls to be recovered.

“A country that cannot secure its children cannot fulfil its obligation to its citizens,” he warned.



Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan cautioned that Nigeria risked “losing an entire generation” if school attacks continued unchecked.

Senator Orji Kalu urged stronger collaboration between states and security agencies, while Senator Victor Umeh demanded immediate deployment of modern tracking technology to fast-track the rescue of the abducted students.



Senator Solomon Lalong questioned the effectiveness of the World Bank–supported Safe Schools initiative, warning that the country must avoid “another Chibok,” a reference to the infamous 2014 mass abduction in Borno State.



Multiple senators used the opportunity to highlight the chronic manpower shortage in Nigeria’s military.



Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger) declared that the armed forces were overstretched and incapable of adequately covering the country’s vast forests and porous borders.



Musa advocated the involvement of community leaders and traditional institutions in intelligence gathering.



Senator Francis Fadahunsi criticised what he described as the disjointed approach of security agencies. Fadahunsi urged better coordination, accountability and measurable targets.



Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River) described the Kebbi attack as “heart-breaking,” insisting that the government must set clear deadlines for security agencies.



Beyond calling for the recruitment of 100,000 soldiers, the senate also resolved to establish an ad hoc committee, made up of the Committees on Finance, Defence, Army, Air Force, Education and Police Affairs, to investigate all appropriations and expenditures under the Safe-School Programme.

The committee was expected to uncover the reasons behind the persistent vulnerability of schools, despite years of heavy investment.

House Laments Killings, N100m Tax Imposition in Zamfara By Bandits



House of Representatives decried the killings, kidnappings and imposition of N100 million tax by bandits on the people of Keta, Bilbis, Kwaren Ganuwa, and Danjiga Wards of Tsafe Local Government Area, Zamfara State.



The House called on President Bola Tinubu to explore a new strategy to end the killings and activities of bandits in Zamfara State.



It also called on the Minister of Defence and service chiefs to relocate to Zamfara State to conduct a massive and rigorous operation that would bring an end to the menace.



The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved at plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Kabiru Mai-Palace



Moving the motion, he said considering the unending security challenges in Zamfara State and across the country, it was apt to state that the government had not done enough to secure the life and property of Nigerians to enable them to go about their everyday activities.

He recalled that heavily armed bandits stormed and operated in Keta, Nasarawa Keta, Kwaren Ganuwa, Bilbis, Danjibga, Yar Tsakkuwa, Kwankwado, Mai Dagalo, Chi Kuraye, Hayin Maru, Buku, Musawa Kalgo, and Unguwar Madawaki, killing over 10 people, abducted 130 people, and imposed high tax amounting to N100 million on the vulnerable communities.



Mai-Palace added that the bandits conducted their criminal operation riding on motorcycles, with no less than two or three of them on each motorcycle, moving from one community to another for complete two to three weeks, fully armed, without any practical and reliable challenge from the security agencies.



He stated that based on the search carried out in Ruwan Dawa under Magami Ward, 17 people were killed by the bandits, who carted away their agricultural products.



The lawmaker expressed worry that the demand for N100 million in taxes was not only unjust but also unattainable for a population already suffering from the loss of life and property, a people whose primary economic activities were small-scale farming and petty trading, both of which had been severely affected by the ongoing violence that pushed the communities into deep poverty and despair.



The House called on, “All Ministers of Defence and Service Chief to relocate to Zamfara to conduct a massive and rigorous operation that will bring an end to this menace.”



The House mandated the committees on a Defence, Army, Navy, Air force, National Security and Legislative Compliance to ensure strict compliance.

Don Tells Tinubu Not to Wait Until Terrorists Strike Before Taking Action



A Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, charged President Bola Tinubu to take proactive measures in tackling the worsening insecurity in the country, stating that the president should not wait until terrorists strike before taking action.

Reacting to the Kebbi attack, Akinseye-George, who is also President of the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), condemned the abduction of the students.



While calling on the federal government to ensure that “all schools must be guarded and protected”, Akinseye-George said the government should see the recent statement by United States President Donald Trump as a call to action, and be prompted to take a critical and introspective approach to national security.



He stated, “We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to urgently intensify its efforts in addressing the rising insecurity across the country.

“We insist that the government prioritises the protection of lives and property, with particular attention to minority religious communities in Northern Nigeria, who continue to face severe and targeted attacks.”



Giving the advice yesterday during a media parley on priority projects of the CSLS in the coming year, Akinseye-George said, “The CSLS Project, supported by the European Union through International IDEA, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the rule of law, enhance access to justice, and deepen accountability within Nigeria’s criminal justice system.



“Over the years, CSLS has worked with critical justice institutions, including the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, legislative bodies, and civil society organisations to advance reforms in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and ACJLs.



“The support received has facilitated capacity-building, research, policy dialogue, and public engagement essential for sustaining justice sector transformation.”