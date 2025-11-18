Wike-Backed PDP Faction Takes Control of Party Secretariat

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday took temporary control of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

THISDAY gathered that the occupation followed preparations for a meeting scheduled at the secretariat by the group that held its national convention in Ibadan over the weekend.

The Taminu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC), elected at the Ibadan convention, had fixed its inaugural meeting with key party stakeholders for 10 a.m. at the PDP headquarters.

However, the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC, aligned with Wike, also summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for 11 a.m., and a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting for 2 p.m., both at the same venue.

Abdulrahman Mohammed, the factional national chairman, arrived the secretariat early, which had previously been under lock and key.

Heightened Security Presence

Security around the secretariat was significantly reinforced, with armed operatives deployed across all access roads. Police officers, supported by 15 Hilux patrol vehicles, took control of the surrounding area.

Personnel from the Mobile Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) mounted positions at the gates, within the premises, and at strategic points nearby. Additional patrol vehicles were stationed along adjoining roads to prevent any breakdown of law and order as the rival factions asserted control over the facility.

The suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, was already inside the secretariat as accreditation commenced for the faction’s 103rd NEC meeting. The Turaki faction was yet to arrive as of press time.

Outside the gates, anti-Turaki protesters displayed placards with inscriptions such as “No to Turaki” and “Turaki Must Go”, dancing to the beat of drummers.

Anyanwu Defends Security Deployment

Speaking to journalists before the BoT meeting, Anyanwu dismissed concerns about the heavy security presence, describing it as routine.

“Anytime we’re having a BoT or NEC meeting, we invite security agencies to prevent any embarrassment to our members. We always request protection for the office,” he said.

Anyanwu revealed that he formally notified all security agencies on November 14, 2025, about the scheduled meetings, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also informed.

“I am the National Secretary of the party, and my office remains active until December 8. I am carrying out my duties accordingly,” he insisted.

He maintained that the faction occupying the secretariat had the legitimate authority to hold meetings there.

“We are already here. Anyone who comes to disrupt a meeting in progress is an intruder. If others want to meet, they can meet anywhere, they are free to do so,” he added.

Responding to his suspension by the faction that convened in Ibadan, Anyanwu dismissed the decision as invalid.

“On what premise are you expelling us? What platform did you use? The convention never held,” he argued.

He maintained that no valid communication was sent to INEC for the purported convention.

“Every communication to INEC for any congress or convention must be signed by me as National Secretary. I did not sign any such letter. INEC neither monitored nor supervised any convention because none took place,” he said.

According to him, most state delegates were absent.

“Even the 17 states they claimed participated, many of the so-called delegates were people picked off the roadside and given PDP uniforms to fill state podiums,” he alleged.