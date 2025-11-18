Information Minister Applauds ARCON DG

Raheem Akingbolu

Two years after the reappointment of Dr. Lekan Fadolapo as Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria(ARCON), the supervising minister of the agency and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that the leadership provided by Fadolapo is the best thing that has happened to advertising growth and development in Nigeria.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the 5th National Advertising Conference 2025 in Abuja, the minister showered encomiums on the DG, describing him as a leader with exceptional work ethic and tenacity rarely seen among professionals of his generation.

Mallam Idris commended Dr. Fadolapo’s dynamic leadership and vision in institutionalising the conference as an annual flagship event for Nigeria’s marketing communications industry.

He admitted that the industry has grown significantly under Fadolapo’s stewardship.

“Let me first commend ARCON under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo and other industry stakeholders for instituting this important conference as an annual event and sustaining it as a premier gathering of leaders in marketing, advertising and communication in our country,” the Minister stated.

The minister’s admiration for the ARCON boss was evident as he noted that such dedication is uncommon among his peers.

“The DG of ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, I barely see someone with the kind of commitments and passion that this gentleman has for this industry. His performance, I can say, is above his age, to be honest. Thank you for all you do, and we will continue to support you,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

Beyond the accolades, Minister Idris used the platform to underscore the critical role of marketing communication in contemporary Nigeria. He described the profession as the bridge between creativity and commerce, ideas and impact, perception and reality, emphasizing that its power and necessity have never been more pronounced than in today’s world.

The conference, themed “Marketing Communication: Transforming Business and Creating Growth in Challenging Times,” attracted a diverse mix of professionals spanning marketing, advertising, media planning and buying, outdoor and experiential marketing, the broadcast sector, academia, regulators, journalists, government officials, students and other key stakeholders.

Alhaji Idris noted that the theme was both timely and strategic, particularly as businesses navigate economic headwinds, technological disruption and shifting consumer behaviour.

“Communication, a tool of persuasion and nation building, has never been more powerful or needed than today,” he stated.

The minister then placed enormous responsibility on the shoulders of marketing communication professionals, describing them not only as storytellers for brands and businesses but also as custodians of national perception and image. According to him, the industry holds the key to counterbalancing false narratives about Nigeria, especially those that circulate internationally.

“When false narratives about Nigeria spread, especially internationally, your creativity, strategy and storytelling can counterbalance them. You offer truth, context and compelling narratives of hope and progress,” he said.

This charge led Minister Idris to call for what he described as a communication renaissance, one that must prioritise facts over fear, unity over division and truth over propaganda. He urged industry practitioners to take up the mandate of projecting Nigeria authentically. “We must project Nigeria as it truly is, a diverse, dynamic and resilient nation of hardworking people who coexist peacefully, aspire collectively and strive daily to build a better society,” he urged.

He explained that through integrated campaigns, digital storytelling, strategic partnerships and value based branding, marketers possess the tools to reshape global perception of Nigeria. Rather than being seen as a land of conflict or crisis, Nigeria can be positioned as a land of opportunity, innovation and creativity. This reframing, he stressed, is not merely aspirational but achievable through deliberate and strategic communication efforts.

Assuring stakeholders of government’s support, Alhaji Idris disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will continue partnering with ARCON and all industry stakeholders to ensure that the advertising and communication ecosystem thrives in a regulated but enabling environment. He revealed that the Ministry is retooling its public information machinery to align with the digital age, where truth must travel faster than falsehood and where Nigerians must be empowered to tell their own stories.

He also highlighted the National Values Charter Framework being implemented by the Ministry, which aims to restore values like truth, integrity, patriotism and national pride. He stressed that these values must underpin all marketing and communication practices in the country, creating a foundation upon which authentic national narratives can be built.

Minister Idris reiterated that communication remains the strongest instrument for business, governance and nation building, particularly in these challenging times.

Like a missioner leaving his congregation with a clear mandate, he called on communication professionals to transform not only businesses but also the national image through the power of strategic communication. “Let us therefore use it wisely, creatively and responsibly,” he said in an appeal delivered with a strong sense of responsibility.