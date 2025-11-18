FG to Use AI Solution to Generate Data in Creative Industry for Revenue, Tax Collection

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria is to deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI), in the generation of data in the creative industry.

Founder of Blue Sapphire Hub (BSH), Maryam Lawan stated this at the AI and Music Hackathon 2025 Pitch Day hosted by Blue Sapphire Hub in partnership with ACET and the Federal Ministry Of creative Economy.

Mrs. Lawan said, “Some of the solutions we see today are designed with the hope of being adopted by the Nigerian government to drive evidence-based policymaking in the music industry.

She also said that, the music industry lacks accurate data for revenue generation. “The industry always brings out cumbersome data. And of course, there’s a lot of leakages in the industry.

“The contributors of this industry are not really getting the best out of it. And with AI, it would help them to actually be able to get to utilise the data.

“For the government, it helps them to also understand the policies they need to make in order to ensure that they get tax out of the industry and the right tax at the right amount that would help the ecosystem as well.”

According to her, “data generated by the solution from this hackathon will be of great importance to the industry and the nation’s economy.

She noted that the project has the backing of the federal government. “The government have come in, like from the Ministry of Creative Economy, they have supported and endorsed the project., The Agency for National Arts and Culture has endorsed the project.

“They have seen the value of this project because it will also help them in getting the right data to provide the right decision that they will take for the industry.

“And also the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has expressed interest in any solution that provides data sets that would enable them to access the industry,

Quadri Olabisi of Team Sasa eniyan said, “we discovered that the Nigerian government does not have a central data for the creative industry. So we decided to create a solution around that in order for them to make policies, t

“In order for us to achieve that, we needed to bring creators, artists, musicians, producers and all on a platform.

Hauwa Abakar who spoke for Team FutureMinds Africa Innovate, said they pitched a solution called Talent Link AI which is “basically Talent-Linked AI does is provide a medium for upcoming artists to actually analyse their unstructured music, their unstructured creation, giving them a suggestion and also feedback on ways to improve.”