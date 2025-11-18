Dan Agbese, Advocated for Free Press, Says Information Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has expressed sadness at the death of the co- founder of Newswatch magazine, Mr Dan Agbese, describing him as a foundational pillar of Nigeria’s contemporary journalism and a tireless advocate for a free press.

In a statement signed Tuesday, Idris likened

Agbese to a titan of truth whose legacy formed the foundation of enlightened public discourse by co-founding the trailblazing Newswatch magazine, which became a defining institution in our national life.

He noted that the respected columnist championed the values of courage, intellectual integrity, and an unwavering commitment to press freedom, the very cornerstones of a vibrant democracy.

He added that Agbese, through his incisive “No Holds Barred” column and a lifetime of work, held power to account and dedicated himself to the project of nation-building.

He said:”Agbese’s passing comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is deeply committed to fostering the very principles he fought for – an expanded democratic space, robust citizen engagement, and free speech.

“I therefore mourn him not only with grief, but with deep gratitude for a legacy that has indelibly shaped our nation’s discourse.

“My heartfelt condolences go to his family, colleagues, and the entire media fraternity.

“Dan Agbese was a giant, and his profound contributions will continue to illuminate the path forward for Nigeria. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”