Chaos at PDP Headquarters as Rival Factions Clash, Police Fire Teargas

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A dramatic power struggle unfolded Tuesday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Abuja, as two rival factions of the party clashed over control of the headquarters, prompting police to fire multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse supporters.

The confrontation erupted ahead of parallel meetings scheduled by the two factions: the National Working Committee (NWC) elected recently in Ibadan, led by newly elected National Chairman Tanimu Turaki, and the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which has Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary expelled by the Ibadan convention.

Amid rising tension and clouds of tear gas, Governors Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, accompanied by Turaki, arrived at the secretariat and forced their way into the NEC hall to convene their meeting. Their arrival was met with stiff resistance from the pro-Wike group already stationed inside the premises.

Witnesses said that pushing, shouting and scuffles broke out as both sides struggled for control of the building.

The governors’ faction eventually overpowered the Wike-backed group, pushing them out of the secretariat compound. The confrontation escalated when Samuel Anyanwu arrived earlier with loyal supporters, sparking a physical altercation that further destabilized the situation.

Police officers, led by a Deputy Commissioner, resorted to firing tear gas to break up the clashes, but the crowd remained tense as both groups refused to back down.

In a dramatic twist, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike later arrived in a convoy, cutting through lingering tear gas as supporters attempted to regroup. However, by the time of his arrival, his faction had already been forced out of the premises.