Will Turaki-led New National Working Committee Salvage the PDP?

Kemi Olaitan reports that despite litigations, five state governors and other leaders of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, stormed Ibadan at the weekend to elect members of the party’s National Working Committee and asks if the new NWC will be able to unite the various factions of the party.

Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State was in the news at the weekend as it played host to the controversial National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with thousands of delegates of the party led by four governors thronging the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba. The two-day event from Saturday, November 15 till the early hours of Sunday, November 16, 2025, was more like a carnival as chants, drums, and colourful PDP banners and posters of governors and those vying for various positions lifted the atmosphere inside the stadium.

To ensure a hitch free convention, security personnel from the police, civil defence, the DSS, and Oyo State’s Amotekun Corps mounted strategic positions around the stadium, while traffic officials worked tirelessly to manage the heavy flow of vehicles along Obafemi Awolowo Road and nearby routes.

First sign that all is not well within the party ensued early in the day when angry delegates tore down posters of two absentee governors, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, protesting their refusal to attend what to them was a decisive convention that no party leader should shun.

However governors present included Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Caleb Muftwang (Plateau); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and the host, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The convention also drew prominent PDP figures such as former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; a founding father of the party, Chief Olabode George; former governors, Udom Emmanuel; Babangida Aliyu and Ibrahim Shekarau, among other party stalwarts.

Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee and Governor of Adamawa state, Umaru Fintiri, while setting the tone for the convention, said Nigerians are again looking to the PDP for national rescue.

According to him: “Power to the party stands for a party solidly formed on the tenets of courage and democratic ideals to rescue Nigeria. And it must at all times never veer off from the course of our fundamental tenets.

“Nigeria and Nigerians are still looking up to us to play that role that has always been our tradition. Indeed, Nigeria has reset back to the pre-PDP era and is dearly looking up to the PDP to pull its arm. We must admit that whatever bad that has happened to Nigeria over the past few years has also happened to our party. The soul of the party is still intact because there are men and women who believe in the party’s fundamental tenets.”

Governor Makinde, in his remarks, declared that the Ibadan 2025 Convention would be remembered as the turning point for the party. He said, “I want to welcome everyone to this convention, the resilient members of the PDP. Let me use this opportunity to welcome you to Ibadan, Oyo State. We have fought a long stretch of battle to get to this point, but here we are. And by the grace of God, this convention will go down as the convention that brought a turn-around to the PDP nationally.”

On a lighter note, he encouraged delegates to enjoy the hospitality of the host city, saying, “So, as you go around, don’t only politick, you should also use the opportunity to take Amala and Gbegiri in Ibadan. On that note, on behalf of the people of Oyo State, especially members of the PDP, we welcome you.”

Speaking on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, highlighted the united presence of governors. He said, “As you can see, we are here today as a united front to take this party forward. We are appealing to everyone that is here to give us the maximum support so that we can save the future of Nigeria. I wish us a successful deliberation.”

In a goodwill message, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, described the convention as a major victory for the party. According to him, the party will not die as the gathering was a testament to the resilience, democratic spirit and collective commitment of members to the ideals of unity, progress and service to the Nigerian people, urging members of the National Working Committee to be elected to embrace inclusive leadership.

“I want to thank the delegates for coming but I can’t do that without thanking the host governor, His Excellency Seyi Makinde, for his resilience and for the resources. It is not easy. The task ahead requires unity of purpose, boldness, courage, discipline and an unwavering focus on the aspirations of Nigerians, who look to our party for hope and leadership.”

Senator Abdul Ningi, representing the PDP Senate Caucus, said the turnout demonstrated that the PDP remained a formidable force, saying “We have come, we have seen and we have conquered. The multitude that we have seen here today means that PDP is not dead, and it cannot die.”

On his part, Hon. Fred Agbedi, while speaking for the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives, assured the delegates of the caucus’ full support to reposition the party ahead of future elections while warning against internal sabotage.

One of the most consequential outcome of the convention was the expulsion of several high-profile members for alleged anti-party activities. Those expelled were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; the party’s National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN); Umar Bature; AbdulRahman Mohammed; Mao Ohuambuwa; George Turner; Austin Nwachukwu; Abraham Ammah; and Dan Orbih.

The motion for their expulsion was moved by Chief George, and seconded by Governor Mohammed, receiving unanimous approval from the delegates present.

The climax of the convention was to come with the election of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Kebbi State, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, as the new National Chairman of the party. Senator Ben Obi, the Convention Secretary declared that Turaki secured 1,516 votes to emerge new Chairman.

Also elected was Mr. Solarin Adekunle, who emerged as the Deputy National Organising Secretary, while several other candidates were returned unopposed following withdrawals by their opponents.

Turaki in his acceptance remarks, said he fully understood the enormity of the responsibility placed on his shoulders and those of the newly constituted National Working Committee, adding that the mandate entrusted to them must be carried faithfully to Nigerians.

He disclosed that the new leadership would soon unveil its guiding principles and operational framework, stressing that the committee would begin work immediately. While emphasising that the PDP remained the only political party in the country that had retained its original identity since inception, he attributed this to the party’s roots among ordinary Nigerians and its resilience over the years.

His words, “The cross you have given us means that you watch us to also take it to the Nigerian people, and that we shall do. We are not under any illusion that the task placed on us is a simple one. Our party is at a crossroads now, but we are up to the task; we are up to the challenge.

“Very soon, we shall be rolling out what our guiding principles will be and the modus operandi for achieving them. When we do that, we shall be hitting the ground running from day one. Today, as I talk to you, the only political party that has retained its name is the Peoples Democratic Party. This has been possible because this is the party of the Nigerian people. Make no mistake about it; we are returning the party to you, the people.”

What is not in doubt is the fact that the convention proceeded in defiance of court rulings that sought to halt it as delegates and various speakers repeatedly referenced the litigations. However, for political observers it is in the belly of time to know whether the outcome will help in putting an end to the crises bedevilling the party or aggravate them.