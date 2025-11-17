‘Not a Burden’, Advocacy Movie for Children With Special Needs Premieres in FCT

“Not a Burden”, an advocacy film for children with Neuro developmental disorders such as autism, cerebral palsy, among others, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that filmmakers, actors, government functionaries, and the cast and crew of the film, were present at the Silverbird Cinemas for its screening at the weekend.

The film is an initiative of Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation(RSETF) in collaboration with Lancelot Imasuen’s Media Network Limited.

“Not a Burden” brings to fore everyday deprivation and neglect children with special needs suffer in society, even in the hands of their supposed loved ones.

The film advocates empathy, acceptance and inclusion for everyone to participate fully in society and to achieve their full potential, including those considered to be ‘useless’.

It elicits emotions and lessons as it brought these children together to tell their stories as they feature alongside notable Nollywood stars.

The film is directed and produced by legendary filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen, featuring seasoned actors including Ali Nuhu, Francis Duru, Empress Njama, Fiona Garba, Adaku Dike and Demola Ogunsi, among others..

Some stakeholders,including the cast and crew members, who spoke with NAN on the red carpet, described the movie as a loud voice for children with special needs as they navigate the paths of life.

Imasuen, the film Director, expressed delight to be a part of the project, describing it as a service to humanity.

According to him, every child regardless of their background or circumstances needs the opportunity to participate fully in society and to achieve their full potential.

“Through this movie, people are going to realise that we have been unfair to them, underestimated them and that God doesn’t make mistakes.

“They may be challenged in one area or the other, but in several other areas they are much more than we can imagine.

“You are going to see these children metamorphose into different things in life.

“This movie remains an experience I will take to my grave and I feel very proud and humbled that I’m able to raise the team that produced the film,”he said.

Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, founder of RSETF and Executive Producer of the emotion-ridden film, said the project is inspired by real-life experiences of individuals with disabilities and their families.

According to her, the movie seeks to shift societal attitudes, challenge stigma,and promote inclusive development for people living with disabilities.

“It is more than just looking at children and their families, you have to also think about the social-emotional impact, and that will need to build them up.

“When they see that they actually have abilities, they start to grow because everybody has strength, and finding that strength is our goal.

“That is why at the foundation we go around, advocate, and sensitise the community that they should bring such children out and let us build a holistic intervention plan for them,” she said.

According to the Executive Producer, plans are underway to get the film screened in relevant film festivals across the world, and therefore called for support and partnerships.

Sen. John Azuta-Mbata. President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, lauded the project, describing it as a timely intervention for children with special needs and their families.

“It’s a good move in the right direction to further publicise the situation because the general tendency is to hide it.

“There is a need for more intervention from both the government, organised sector, and from individuals, all hands have to be on deck.

“Let us see how we can make life better for these children with special needs,” he said.