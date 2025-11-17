Elumelu Embarks on African Tour, Strengthens UBA’s Continental Partnerships for Shared Prosperity





– Meets six African presidents to deepen economic cooperation



– Bank set to scale investments in energy, infrastructure, entrepreneurship across the continent



Sunday Ehigiator



The Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu, has embarked on a multi-country African tour aimed at deepening the bank’s strategic partnerships with governments and private-sector leaders committed to accelerating economic growth across the continent.



Elumelu, who also chairs Heirs Holdings, visited key leaders across East, Central, and Southern Africa; including the Presidents of Kenya, Zambia, Mozambique, Congo Brazzaville, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo; in a move that underscores UBA’s vision to serve as a catalyst for Africa’s economic transformation.



During a meeting at State House in Nairobi, Elumelu led the UBA delegation to President William Ruto, where talks centred on infrastructure, energy, innovation, and broader economic empowerment.



President Ruto praised UBA’s significant role in the $1 billion Road Infrastructure Securitisation Programme, to which the bank committed $150 million, saying such support is vital for regional trade and development.



Ruto also expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in transport, water, food security, and energy.

Elumelu in turn reaffirmed UBA’s long-term commitment to Kenya across sectors including hospitality, real estate, renewable energy, and financial services.



“UBA is not just a bank; we are a development partner. Kenya’s innovation and youthful energy make it one of Africa’s most exciting markets,” he said.



In Lusaka, Elumelu met President Hakainde Hichilema, with discussions focused on energy expansion, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.



Highlighting the impact of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), he noted that over 350 Zambian entrepreneurs have benefitted from TEF’s $5,000 seed capital each, collectively creating more than 16,000 jobs.



“The growth of Zambia and Africa must be driven by African institutions and African leadership. No one but us will develop Africa,” Elumelu stated, adding that UBA and Heirs Holdings stand ready to support Zambia’s energy ambitions.”



President Hichilema welcomed the commitment, saying, “The success of UBA is our success.”



Elumelu then proceeded to Maputo for a meeting with Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo.



Discussions centred on expanding UBA’s presence and supporting national priorities in energy, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.



President Chapo commended UBA’s growing role in driving financial inclusion and development.



In Congo Brazzaville, Elumelu met with President Denis Sassou-Nguesso, reaffirming UBA’s commitment to strengthening its footprint in Central Africa.



He announced plans to construct a new head office in Brazzaville to serve as UBA’s regional hub, promising enhanced digital platforms and partnerships to support financial inclusion, revenue mobilisation, and infrastructure growth.



Across Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Elumelu also held closed-door engagements with their Presidents, reinforcing UBA’s position as a pan-African financial institution dedicated to driving investment, integration, and shared prosperity.



Elumelu’s multi-nation tour reflects UBA’s expanding role as “Africa’s Global Bank,” advancing the continent’s development agenda through strategic investments, innovative financial solutions, and the entrepreneurship legacy of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.