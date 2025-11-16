Nigeria, DR Congo in Winner-takes-all Final Clash for Intercontinental Ticket

Stories by Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ninety minutes now separate Nigeria from joining already qualified Bolivia and New Caledonia, with Iraq, Jamaica and Panama also well-placed to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Six-nation Playoffs in Mexico March next year.

Democratic Republic of Congo who stopped Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions last Thursday in the semifinal of the African Playoffs in Rabat, Morocco, are the stumbling block that the Super Eagles must surmount today to reach the Intercontinental mini-tournament where two tickets are at stake for the picking to World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada next summer.

On head-to-head, the Super Eagles and the Congolese Leopards are no match. While Eagles have attended the World Cup six times, the Leopards have only the scandalous 1974 appearance to their history. Eagles have reached the Round of 16 on two occasions while the Leopards lost all three matches, including a better-forgotten 9-0 crushing defeat by then Yugoslavia in Gelsenkirchen – where they were also beaten 3-0 by Brazil. They also lost 0-2 to Scotland in Dortmund. Since then, they have been dreaming of a return to the Mundial. Today’s final playoff in Morocco, presents the best route for the Congolese to dream of picking the African ticket to Mexico. It however remains to be seen how Super Eagles who got this second chance after failing in the Group C qualifiers, will allow that.

Eric Sekou Chelle’s record with Nigeria is four wins and a draw, with 14 goals pumped into the opponents’ net and four conceded, and most Nigerians agreed that were he the one who managed the qualifying campaign from the beginning, the Eagles would have nicked an automatic ticket and have no need to come to the playoffs.

Chelle is not expected to change his winning starting XI. Although Wilfred Ndidi, the only player that would have been missing from the line up, has been cleared by CAF to play in today’s final. Ndidi who picked up a yellow card in the clash with Gabon last Thursday was initially thought to miss the match because he had a caution from the qualifiers. However, CAF clarified yesterday that cards collected in the qualifiers are not carried over to the Playoffs. Only suspension are not cancelled.

With the return of Semi Ajaiyi from suspension, Chelle is very much likely to stick with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in goal with Benjamin Fredericks, Ajaiyi, Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi in his back four. Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka is the preferred choice in midfield.

2023 Africa Player of the Year Osimhen is likely to have Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon or Akor Adams as partners up front. Ademola Lookman, Chidera Ejuke and Tolu Arokodare are options available for Chelle upfront.

The rampant Osimhen, with 31 goals in 45 matches for the Nigeria senior team, has netted 160 goals and 36 assists in 275 club career matches, and is presently one of the most feared forwards in world football. Osimhen holds the key to Eagles flying over the Leopards tonight in Morocco.

However, Chelle and his army must beware of the Congolese predator named Chancel Mbemba (also captain of the team), as well as Cipenga, Noah Sadiki and Silas Katompa. The Coach Sébastien Desabre’s Leopards boast a close-knit rearguard, and there are also Cédric Bakambu, Meshack Elia, Samuel Essende, and the dangerous Pyramids FC of Egypt forward Fiston Mayele.

…Ekong Says Eagles Will Be Up to Leopards’ Challenge

N

igeria’s Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has admitted that the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo will be a mountain to climb in tonight’s Final of the FIFA World Cup Africa Playoff Tournament, but assured that the Super Eagles have the ammunition to prevail.

Both countries, who share five African titles between them, clash in a high-stakes game that will produce Africa’s representative at the Intercontinental Playoffs for two more slots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals. That tournament will take place in Mexico in four months.

“There is no doubt that the Congolese will be a big challenge. They got here because they are tough and ambitious, and also want to go to the World Cup.

“However, we have a large group of players here, 24 of them, out of which only about four of us have been to the World Cup (in 2018). There is that adrenalin flowing in their system to go to the World Cup and I see it as a big motivation for us to conquer on Sunday (today).”

Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Chidozie Awaziem are the only members of the present squad who were part of the squad to Russia 2018.

Coach Éric Chelle’s ensemble must beware of a number of predators in the Congo squad, including Spain-based Cédric Bakambu, France-based Nathaniel Mbuku, former Russia U21 star Theo Bongonda and Pyramid of Egypt’s Fiston Mayele.

English Premiership’s Noah Sadiki and Spain-based Charles Pickel are to hold in midfield, while the attack-minded Aaron Wan-Bissaka leads a compact defence that also includes captain Chancel Mbemba, who is looking forward to his 101st cap.

Chelle has all his 24 players available for selection, including Iwobi who will be winning his 91st cap and Simon Moses who will collect his 87th, and Ekong said on Saturday afternoon that the entire group is focused on emerging victorious on Sunday evening.

“We would have preferred to have taken the automatic ticket but it didn’t work out. Now, we are here and we have a second chance and we do not intend to bungle it.” Sunday’s match will kick off at 8pm.

Oshodi Re-elected ITTF Executive Vice President

N

igeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi has been re-elected as Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) during the continuation of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held online on Saturday.

Additionally, Olabanji Oladapo, the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has been confirmed as a member of the ITTF Council following the ratification of the Council Members.

Oshodi, who also serves as President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), secured his re-election in the first round of voting contested by 15 candidates worldwide.

He emerged among the top seven, alongside representatives from the United States, China, Turkey, Australia, Ecuador, Romania, and Jordan. Of the three African candidates; Oshodi, Egypt’s Alaa Meshref, and South Africa’s Hajera Kajee, Oshodi was the only one elected to the eight-member Vice President team.

Oshodi and China’s Liu Guoliang are the only returning members from the outgoing executive board, while six newly elected officials will join the board for the first time.

Oshodi will serve another four-year term (2025–2029) alongside ITTF President Petra Sörling, continuing to champion Africa’s representation at the global level.

A seasoned sports administrator, legal practitioner, and civil engineer, Oshodi has held several leadership roles in Nigerian and African sports. He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development from 2011, organising the 2012 National Sports Festival and overseeing infrastructure development.

As President of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation from 2013, he promoted youth development and international competitiveness, hosting ITTF Challenger tournaments.

Oshodi’s rise in continental leadership began in 2016 when he was elected Vice President of ITTF Africa (Western Region). He became Deputy President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in 2021 and was elected President in 2024, with a focus on expanding access and participation in table tennis across Africa.

With his re-election, Oshodi will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing the sport globally while strengthening Africa’s presence within the ITTF.