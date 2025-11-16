Against All Odds, Ex-Minister, Turaki, Elected PDP National Chairman

. Party wields big stick, ousts Wike, Fayose, dissolves structures in five states

.Fintiri, Mutfwang denounce expulsion of FCT minister, others

. Kefas dumps PDP, to join APC Wednesday

. Wike’s aide mocks PDP over FCT minister’s expulsion

A former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), was yesterday elected as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja emerged as the National Secretary.

Turaki, an indigene of Kebbi State, and Arapaja, from Oyo State, emerged at the national convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State, where delegates from 17 states across the country cast their votes to choose national officers.

In what political analysts described as a belated effort to restore internal discipline among members, the faction of the party opposed to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expelled the minister; former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; factional National Secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu and eight others belonging to the Wike-led rival faction for alleged anti-party activities.

The main opposition party also dissolved the entire party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

Others expelled from the party include: National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN), Umar Bature, AbdulRahman Mohammed, Mao Ohuambuwa, George Turner, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Ammah and Dan Orbih.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and his Plateau State counterpart, Caleb Mutfwang, have distanced themselves from the expulsion of the FCT minister and other PDP leaders.

Wike’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, has also mocked the main opposition party, saying that those who announced the minister’s expulsion were intoxicated.

This is just as the Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has formally announced that he would defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, marking one of the most significant political realignments in the North-east ahead of the 2027 general election.

With this development, Kefas emerges as the first PDP governor from the north to defect to the APC since the 2023 general election.

The motion for the expulsion of Wike and others, which was unanimously supported by members of the PDP at the ongoing National Convention in Ibadan, was moved by one of the founding fathers of the party, Chief Bode George and seconded by Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of PDP’s Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Moving the motion for their expulsion, George argued that the conduct of the 11 PDP members had become “inconsistent with the party’s collective interest.”

The Bauchi State governor, who quickly seconded the motion, later put it on vote and majority of the delegates affirmed it.

Meanwhile, Senator Ben Obi who announced the election of Turaki as national chairman, said he was elected with 1,516 votes to defeat his opponent, the 2023 governorship candidate of the PDP in Katsina State, Lado Danmarke, who scored 275 votes.

Danmarke had earlier withdrawn from the race before the convention.

Mr. Solarin Adekunle was also elected the Deputy National Organising Secretary while other candidates were elected unopposed.

PDP Dissolves Party Structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers

PDP also yesterday dissolved the entire party structures in Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states.

The motion for the dissolution, which was presented at the ongoing elective national congress, the party’s highest decision-making organ, by the host Governor, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, was seconded by the party’s National Auditor, Daniel Obiechina Okechukwu.

In the motion, Makinde sought the ratification and approval of the elected executive committees of the PDP at various levels in states and zones where congresses have already been concluded.

The Oyo State governor explained that the congresses were held across the country between 2024 and 2025 to elect party executives at the ward, local government, state, and geopolitical zone levels, including national ex-officio members.

He noted that the congresses were conducted freely, fairly, and substantially in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, the PDP constitution, and party guidelines in all geopolitical zones and most states.

Makinde added that the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the congresses and the officers elected during the process.

He stated, “In the case of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers, the Convention hereby dissolves all party structures at the ward, local government, and state levels.

“The Convention has authorised the publication of this decision to serve as official notice to the public.”

Fintri, Mutfwang Denounce Expulsion of FCT Minister, Others

But in denouncing the expulsion of Wike and others, Mutfwang, in a press statement issued last night by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, stated that the issue was neither discussed by the PDP Governors’ Forum nor at the National Executive Committee of the party, (NEC) before the motion was presented.

Mutfwang further noted that expelling the party leaders at this crucial time is not a strategic step towards resolving the internal challenges currently confronting the PDP.

He reiterated the need for unity, dialogue, and collective effort in rebuilding and repositioning the party.

Similarly, Governor Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, noted that the expulsion was not in the best interest of the party, adding that he will not be party to any attempt that could further plunge the PDP into unending crisis.

”As a faithful party member, my position is clear: I stand for the peace and stability of the PDP, and I will not support anything that could lead to its disintegration.

”I believe that peace and reconciliation are the only ways forward for our great party,” the statement explained.

Kefas Dumps PDP, to Join APC Wednesday

In another development, the Taraba State Governor, Kefas, has announced that he will defect from the PDP to the APC on Wednesday.

The governor disclosed this weekend during an inspection visit to the ongoing renovation works at the Jolly Nyame Stadium in Jalingo, the state capital, which has been selected as the venue for the high-profile declaration rally.

Speaking to journalists, Kefas said his decision to dump the PDP was driven by his commitment to secure the future of Taraba State for the benefit of its people.

He said: “I will officially transition from PDP to APC on November 19th. This movement is about the destiny and future of the people of Taraba. We are expecting many visitors for the ceremony, and everything is being put in place to ensure it is a historic event.”

When pressed to clarify the terms or conditions attached to his defection, the governor said there were no hidden conditions attached.

Meanwhile, the members of the Taraba State Executive Council have declared full support for the governor’s decision.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Muslim Aruwa, who spoke on behalf of the state cabinet, said the governor would be joined by his appointees and political allies in his movement to the APC.

“The governor is our leader. Wherever he goes, we go with him—be it APC, SDP, or ADC,” Aruwa said.

“This alignment with the federal government is for the good of all citizens, not personal interest. It is about bringing development to the state,” he added.

“This movement is for the entire people of Taraba State. And we are with him 100 per cent,” he added.

Wike’s Aide Mocks PDP over FCT Minister’s Expulsion

Meanwhile, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, has also mocked the main opposition party, saying that those who announced the minister’s expulsion were intoxicated.

In a statement issued yesterday, Olayinka said: “They went to Ibadan to start a dirty December in November. When people decide to start their own dirty December in November, one can’t but ignore whatever comes out of their mouths.

“They gathered in Ibadan to do a social party; (they) enjoyed themselves and got intoxicated; they are free to say anything”, the statement added.

Fubara, Adeleke, Kefas Absent at PDP Convention

Meanwhile, Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), and Kefas (Taraba), were not sighted at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, venue of the convention.

Kefas has however indicated his intention to defect to the APC on Wednesday.

Present at the convention were Governor Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Governor Mutfwang (Plateau) and the former PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who before the voting commenced, was ratified as national chairman of the party.

Also present were the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, his Gombe State counterpart, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo; the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; and a chieftain of the party, George, among others.