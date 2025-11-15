Relying on Supreme Court Verdict on Internal Party Affairs, PDP Proceeds with Convention

Relying on Supreme Court Verdict Ousting Court from Party Affairs, PDP Goes Ahead with Convention

• Court restrains INEC from monitoring, recognising outcome

• Delegates, aspirants arrive Ibadan, flags, billboards flood venue

• Police assure of hitch-free exercise

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Relying on a recent Supreme Court verdict that limits judicial interference in internal party affairs, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is going ahead with its National Convention, which begins in Ibadan, Oyo State, today.

The group loyal to the party’s National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, is pressing ahead with the exercise, insisting that the Supreme Court’s verdict gives the PDP full authority to conduct its internal affairs without further judicial hindrance.

The decision comes despite objections from some members, following yet another order, yesterday, by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, directing the main opposition party to put its national convention on hold.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year ruled that matters concerning the leadership or membership of a political party are internal affairs and should not be subject to judicial intervention.

The development comes as details of the report of a Reconciliation Committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party recommended an inclusive National Caretaker Committee as a panacea to moving the party ahead, just as it advised that the convention should be postponed.



Former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido also denied reports circulating that he has abandoned his legal battle against the party and endorsed the Ibadan convention.

In a statement, Lamido described the information “fake news,” explaining that it sparked numerous calls from worried party members across the country after the rumour circulated at the convention venue.

But the Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced comprehensive security measures ahead of the National Convention scheduled for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.



Posters and billboards of aspirants vying for various positions have flooded the venue

Delegates from across the country have begun arriving in the city with coaster buses deployed to convey them to their hotels, as the convention was expected to draw Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, and other top party officials.

Speaking with journalists at the venue, the Vice Chairman of the Venue Committee and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Stanley Olajide, said the party was more than 99 per cent ready for the convention, stating that arrangements have been put in place to ensure a successful convention.



According to him, the venue was ready to receive delegates from all over the country, noting that members are happy to be part of the convention.

On his part, the Oyo State PDP Publicity Secretary, Michael Ogunsina, affirmed that the convention would proceed as planned in line with the court’s directive, assuring that security arrangements are robust and that the event was expected to set a new benchmark for political gatherings in Nigeria.



He added that the party was optimistic about a successful, peaceful convention, after which it would strategise on how to unseat the administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement, said the Command was working closely with other security agencies to ensure a safe, hitch-free, and peaceful convention expected to draw top political leaders, delegates, observers, media professionals, and guests from across Nigeria.



“Security presence will be significantly increased at all entry and exit points, especially around the convention venue. Public facilities such as parks, train stations, and the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport will also experience heightened monitoring to prevent security breaches”, he said.



Osifeso urged residents and motorists to consider alternative routes around Adamasingba during the two-day event to avoid possible traffic disruptions, cautioning against unauthorized gatherings, protests, or any act capable of causing public unrest before, during, or after the convention.



Earlier yesterday, Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court in Abuja, had ordered the PDP to put on hold the National Convention.

The judge predicated his decision on the grounds that the planned convention would be held in violation of the party’s constitution and guidelines, as well as the right of the plaintiff.

Former Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Sule Lamido, had dragged the party to court for refusing to sell nomination form to him on the grounds that the party had closed its sales.



Lamido, one of the founding fathers of the PDP had on October 27, approached the party to purchase nomination form for the position of National Chairman, but was turned down for coming after the expiration of the period for sales of forms.

However, Justice Lifu in his judgment held that the PDP was wrong in foreclosing Lamido, because the former Governor was qualified to contest for an elective position at the convention.

According to the judge, the aspirant was a bonafide member of the party and had every legal rights to apply for any elective office in the PDP.



Besides, Justice Lifu pointed out that the PDP violated its own guidelines for the conduct of the convention, when it closed the sales of nomination forms 19 days to the convention, contrary to the 14 days provided.

Citing the guidelines of the PDP, the court observed between October 27 when the plaintiff sought to purchase nomination form for the position of National Chairman to the eve of the convention slated for November 15 and 16 was a clear 19 days.



“Court would not allow parties to act arbitrarily and violates its own constitution…”, Lifu stated.

He subsequently declared that the PDP breached its own constitution and guidelines by denying the plaintiff the opportunity to serve.

Lifu further made an order compelling the PDP to make available nomination forms for the plaintiff to purchase and contest elective offices at its convention for the election of new officers.



The judge in addition, made a consequential order that, “the convention be put on hold to enable the plaintiff purchase nomination form,” and also campaign for the desired position of his choice.

He also made an order prohibiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from supervising, monitoring or giving effect to the outcome of the convention, until the plaintiff is given the opportunity to purchase nomination form that would enable him contest elective position at the convention.

Recall that Lifu had on Tuesday made a temporary order restraining the PDP from proceeding with the planned convention.

Lifu said his decision to issue the restraining orders was predicated on the grounds that the party refused, neglected and failed to comply with relevant conditions and laws for the conduct of such conventions.

The judge held that evidence from Lamido showed that the timetable for the convention was not published for the attention of its members as required by law.

Justice lifu had also held that the balance of convenience tilted towards Lamido because he would suffer more if allowed to be unlawfully excluded from the planned convention.

According to the judge, the court of law by the provision of Section 6 of the Constitution, must not abdicate its role of dispensing justice without fear or favour.

Besides, the judge pointed out that anarchy would be the order of the day, any day and anywhere the court of record abdicates its constitutionally assigned functions.

However, urns ruling on jurisdiction objection to December 8

Also yesterday, an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction in a suit filed by a member of the PDP, Mr. Folahan Adelabi, concerning the party’s national convention.

Counsel to INEC, Mr. O. Adeyemi, at the resumed hearing of the case, argued that INEC, being a federal government agency, was only subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, urging the court to strike out the case for lack of jurisdiction.

However, counsel to the claimant, Mr. Musibau Adetumbi, SAN, while opposing the objection, said the argument infringed on the claimant’s fundamental rights.

He added that the 1999 Constitution guaranteed the right to lawful assembly and convention.

Adetumbi, while quoting Section 251 of the Constitution, contended that INEC does not fall within the category of agencies that place the case exclusively before the Federal High Court, urging the court to dismiss the objection and proceed with the substantive suit.

The presiding judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola, after listening to both sides, adjourned the case to December 8, 2025, for ruling.

He also reaffirmed that the interim order earlier granted, which restrains the defendants from disrupting or interfering with preparations for the PDP National Convention, remains in force.

Speaking after the proceedings, counsel to the 5th, 6th, and 7th defendants, who are seeking to be joined in the suit, Mr. Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, described the adjournment as an unnecessary delay.

The defendants in the suit are the PDP (1st defendant); Damagum (2nd defendant); and the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who chairs the PDP Convention Organising Committee (3rd defendant). INEC is the 4th defendant.

Meanwhile, details of the report of a Reconciliation Committee set up by the BoT of the PDP had recommended an inclusive National Caretaker Committee as a panacea to moving the party ahead.

The report of the committee headed by Amb. Hassan Adamu (Chairman), with Dr. Mike Oghiadomhe (Secretary), Prince Olagunso Oyinlola (member), Senator Zaynab, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke and Dr. Lubna Mohammed Gusau, as members, had submitted their report to the party’s BoT, Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on Thursday, but the report was not given to the media.

But yesterday in Abuja, Chairmen of PDP in Abia State, Abraham Amah and Imo State, Austine Nwachukwu, and the Secretary of the PDP in South South, George Turner, addressed a press conference, where the recommendation of the Hassan Adamu-led committee was seen.

According to the recommendations of the six-man committee, ”Going ahead with the convention at this time must be subject to favourable legal status and disposition of INEC.

However, considering the multiple court orders and judgments, INEC is not likely to monitor the Convention.

”Accordingly, an all-inclusive Care Takers Committee (CTC) is recommended because a failed convention will incapacitate the tenability of the party to field candidates at all levels nationally.

”For this to be effected, all the NWC should revert to status quo ante immediately. Suspension orders should be lified and all parties brought together for genuine reconciliation.

”BOT must be given its prime position to be able to mediate and guide processes within the Party. On her part, the BoT must be seen to be neutral always.

”The constitution of the party must be amended to accommodate some key issues. The intention to grant the Governors Forum status of an organ of the party by constitutional amendment should not be done at this time. Above all, the party constitution must be upheld always. Party supremacy and discipline is core.

”There is therefore the need for the BoT, NWC, Governors Forum, and all critical stakeholders to come together further and resolve all these issues to allow for a successful hitch free convention going forward,” the report stated.

The committee further revealed that it reached the recommendations after meeting with the warring factions, including Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT; the PDP Governors’ Forum chaired by Bala Mohammed; members of the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Damagum, and the suspended members of the NWC (comprising of Senator Anyanwu (the National secretary), Bature (the organising secretary), and Barrister Ajibade SAN (the National legal adviser).

The three petitioners who went to court called on the PDP BoT to respect the Hassan Adamu Committee set up by implementing all the recommendations of the reconciliation Committee as a panacea for reinventing the party.

According to them, ”any National convention of a political party not monitored by INEC is a nullity as well as the multiple disobedience to several court orders directing the Damagum faction not to convene the national convention”

The Northern Youth Network (NYN) has announced plans to mobilise hundreds of young people from the 19 Northern states to attend the National Convention.

The Coordinator of the group, Sulaiman Yakubu, in a statement yesterday, said the move was a show of solidarity towards the need to rebuild the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

It also passed a vote of confidence in Governor Seyi Makinde’s leadership.

Yakubu described Makinde as a “symbol of competence, transparency, and modern leadership,” citing his administration’s remarkable achievements in infrastructure development, fiscal prudence, and youth empowerment in Oyo State.

He noted that PDP remains the only party in the country which hasn’t changed name since 1999.

He expressed worry that some politicians, who rode on PDP’s platform to become ministers, governors, commissioners and others in the past, are now determined to destroy the party and make Nigeria a one party state to satisfy their selfish interests.

He noted: “For democracy to thrive, there is a need for strong opposition; it’s not a good thing to have a one-party system in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“This is why we are drumming support for Governor Makinde and other party leaders who intend to rebuild PDP through the National Convention.

“PDP is the only opposition party that can challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, hence the need to rebuild the party. We stand with Governor Makinde and others in this struggle.”

The group operating under the political mentorship of Hon. Shina Abiola Peller, a member of the PDP and a renowned advocate for youth inclusion in governance.

The Network’s planned presence at the Oyo convention, Yakubu said, was both a demonstration of loyalty to Peller’s ideals and an expression of confidence in Governor Makinde’s leadership capacity at the national level.