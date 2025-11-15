NIHOTOUR Unveils Oriki, Global Cultural, Culinary Experience Celebrating African Excellence

Stories by Charles Ajunwa







The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), in partnership with Novarosta, has announced the global unveiling of Oriki — a landmark cultural and culinary experience designed to project Nigeria’s creative excellence, deepen global cultural exchange, and attract investment into Africa’s burgeoning culinary tourism industry.

The unveiling held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, brought together global partners, investors, culinary innovators, and cultural leaders from across Africa and the diaspora.

Director General, NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, said the conceptualisation of Oriki, was anchored in the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the Oriki experience reflects NIHOTOUR’s commitment to using cultural heritage as a driver of economic diversification, youth empowerment, and global influence.

He said, “Through Oriki, we are transforming Nigeria’s cultural soul into a global experience — one that connects tradition with opportunity, and creativity with commerce.”

“Rooted in the ancient art of praise poetry, Oriki is a living expression of identity, pride, and purpose — celebrated in Yoruba traditions and reflected across Nigeria’s diverse cultural landscape through Aha Otuto (Igbo), Kirari (Hausa), and Eré (Itsekiri).

“This year, Oriki transcends oral tradition to become a culinary performance experience — fusing storytelling, music, and gastronomy into one unforgettable showcase. From indigenous recipes and poetic recitals to gourmet reinterpretations of local flavors, Oríkì demonstrates how culture can drive creativity, tourism, and economic opportunity.

“The initiative will serve as a global stage to spotlight Nigeria’s culinary potential, positioning the nation as an epicenter for gastronomic investment, cultural innovation, and creative exchange,” he added.

The partners, Novarosta, said “This is more than a showcase. It’s a bridge — linking food, art, and hospitality to open new channels for trade, education, and cultural tourism across the world,”

The event would feature live Oriki performances, gastronomy exhibitions, regional food pavilions, and creative showcases from participating states, chefs, and cultural entrepreneurs. It will also mark the unveiling of NIHOTOUR’s Cultural Gastronomy Investment Series, a platform designed to attract both domestic and international investors to Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism value chain.