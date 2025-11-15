Ned Nwoko’s 5th wife, Laila Slams Regina Daniels, Accuses Her of Lesbianism

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The marital crisis between actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, has continued to dominate headlines. The tension deepened on Thursday when Nwoko’s fifth wife, Laila Charani, accused Regina of making false claims against her.

The Nollywood actress had in a post claimed to have given her co-wife, Laila Charani, money, specifically alleging she was “feeding” Laila in their matrimonial home. Regina alleged that she was responsible for several household expenses during her brother’s detention.

Countering the claim, Laila said she never got money from Regina, adding that both of them should show Nigerians their bank accounts to ‘see who is paying money to their accounts.’ In a lengthy Instagram post, Laila alleged that the core of the conflict is Nwoko’s intolerance of Daniels’ alleged habits.

She claimed her husband has always been clear that he would not accept a wife who drinks, smokes, or uses drugs. “How dare you say that you ever gave me money, for what exactly? Laila posed, stating that shes very contented with the provisions Nwoko makes for the family.

Laila further alleged Regina introduced her to drugs some six years ago, that Neds quick intervention saved her from that “dark path”. She described Regina as a “bad influence,” and accused her of supplying drugs to domestic staff and her own younger sister Destiny, among other things, including lesbianism.

Framing her comments as coming from “a place of truth and concern”, Laila said “I say this not out of anger, but from a place of truth and concern for the level of lies that you are peddling for reasons that are known to you alone.” Regina fired back on her Instastory, dismissing Laila’s remarks as “useless and hurtful”.

Regina defended her character as a caring mother to many children. She sarcastically addressed the claim about sleeping with women, writing, “How is the other woman so certain? lol. Is she so certain because I slept with her too?” Regina also warned Ned to protect their children, adding that her focus remains on safeguarding their kid’s foundation.

“First off! Openly saying you can’t leave kids around me is the most useless and hurtful thing Ned ordered his retarded wife to say. I’m such a mother to so many children that it’s quite tiring,” she wrote.