Jennifer Etuh Foundation Provides Free Medical Outreach for Over 3,000 Tula – Gombe Residents 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

.

Jennifer Etuh Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has organised a free medical outreach for over 3,000 residents in Tula village of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State as part of its efforts to give the people of the area access to free healthcare services.

THISDAY reports that the five-day outreach which was held at the Charity organisation’s medical centre in Tula provided services such as general and specialised surgeries, ophthalmology, dental care, obstetrics and gynaecology, laboratory tests, medical consultation, medication distribution, health promotion, among others.

Speaking with our Correspondent yesterday, the Programme Officer, Jennifer Etuh Foundation, Christiana Afolayan, stated that the vision of the organisation is to ensure that women and children are provided available, accessible and affordable world-class healthcare services.

According to her, ” This is our third year in Tula for free medical outreach and our goal is to give free healthcare services to over 3,000 people. Also, our main goal is to impact lives positively, improve the wellness and wellbeing of people, women and children, particularly at the grassroot levels.

“And again, the foundation, under its health mandate, conducts free medical outreaches across the country. We have six hospitals spread across the six geopolitical zones—in Gombe, Cross River, Imo, Kogi, Kaduna, and Osun states.”

Christiana Afolayan who explained that the outreach, organized in collaboration with Pro-Health International, was aimed at fulfilling the wishes of the founder, the late Jennifer Etuh, however noted that by so doing, “we are complementing the efforts of the state governments in delivering quality healthcare services in those areas we have our hospitals.”

Also speaking, Dr. Okoroanusike Chukwuebuka, an Ophthalmologist with the organisation said that apart from focus on both general and specialised surgeries, “we also offer eye surgeries, and eye care services—distributing glasses and eye drops to patients in need.”

Chukwuebuka explained that a number of patients had undergone eye surgeries, with a major focus on cataract removal, but however urged the people of the area to always go for regular medical checkups, because according to him, “Staying healthy is very important, especially in these challenging times for our dear country.”

One of the beneficiaries, Amos Danladi who spoke with our Correspondent commended the foundation for bringing the health care services to their community, saying that the health facility has been of “very great help to our people here to improve their health.”

“The facility is not only serving our community alone but people from other neighbouring villages are benefiting,” he concluded.