Celebrating Life of Service, Friendship, Legacy: Bode George at 80

Folu Olamiti





There are men whose lives etch indelible footprints not only upon the pages of history but also in the hearts of all who have had the privilege of knowing them. Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George, fondly known to me as Uncle Bode George, is one such remarkable individual. As he attains the milestone age of eighty, I am deeply honoured to celebrate him-not merely as a statesman, leader, and public servant, but also as a steadfast friend.

When I retired from the Tribune after thirty-two years of service, uncertain of what lay ahead, it was Bode George who stood by me. At a time when doors appeared closed and familiar faces had faded, he extended to me the hand of trust and guidance, opening a new chapter in my journey through public service.

Through his benevolent intervention, I was appointed to lead a private media team in support of the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He later facilitated my appointment as a member of the Presidential Action Committee on Firearms and Light Weapons, and subsequently as Resident Media Consultant and Spokesperson for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from 2005 to 2015. Those years were profoundly transformative, made possible by his unwavering belief in my ability and character.

Through life’s vicissitudes, Bode George has embodied rare virtues-loyalty, vision, and friendship-qualities that I shall forever hold dear.

His life story is a compelling testament to discipline, devotion, and national service. Born in Lagos, he distinguished himself in academics, sports, and leadership from his early days at CMS Grammar School to his higher education at the University of Lagos, where he earned both a B.Sc. and an MBA. Rising through the ranks of the Nigerian Navy to the enviable position of Commodore, he demonstrated strategic insight and a deep commitment to duty-hallmarks that have defined his illustrious career.

As Military Governor of Ondo State, he left an enduring imprint through his focus on education and infrastructural development, notably establishing the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo-an institution that continues to uplift thousands through quality education. His contributions extended further as Principal Staff Officer to General Oladipo Diya and as Director at the Nigerian National War College, where his intellect and dedication to nation-building shone brightly.

In civilian life, his service to the nation remained exceptional. As Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, he confronted chronic congestion, attracted vital investments, and oversaw the modernisation of port operations-enhancing Nigeria’s logistics and trade capacity. Within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he served with distinction as National Vice-Chairman (South-West), Deputy National Chairman (South), and ultimately National Deputy Chairman. His leadership and mentorship have left an indelible imprint on the nation’s political landscape.

Yet, beyond the grandeur of public office, what most distinguishes Bode George is his humanity. His personal kindness, his willingness to lift others, and his enduring loyalty are virtues that speak louder than any title. His intervention in my life-offering guidance, creating opportunities, and standing by me in difficult seasons-reflects a friendship that is as rare as it is genuine. Through his mentorship, he rekindled in me a renewed sense of confidence and purpose that endures to this day.

As he celebrates this milestone on 21 November in Lagos, I wish my dear Uncle, Chief Bode George, continued good health, abundant joy, and the peace befitting a life of noble service. His legacy-built on courage, wisdom, and compassion-will continue to inspire generations and remind us that true leadership is not measured solely by accomplishments, but by the lives we touch and the values we uphold.

Happy 80th Birthday, my dear Uncle and cherished friend. May the years ahead be as impactful and rewarding as the remarkable journey you have lived.

Olamiti is a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors