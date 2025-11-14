  • Friday, 14th November, 2025

SunTrust Bank Launches Digital Platform to Drive Financial Inclusion

As efforts to take banking to the underserved and unserved communities continue to gain momentum, SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has launched a digital platform to continue these efforts.

The integrated mobile platform known as YESMONEY, according to the bank, is designed to empower Nigerians with secure digital transactions, savings, and microloans.

“We’re providing solutions, not only to individuals, but businesses, and then giving you an experience where you do all of your transactions on a single app.,” said the Head of E-business, Sunday Olaniyan.

The launch, held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together key regulators, technology service providers, financial agents, and media representatives to witness the unveiling of the platform.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Afolasade Alonge, Regional Business Executive for Lagos/South-West at SunTrust Bank, described YESMONEY as a milestone in the Bank’s digital evolution and a reaffirmation of its commitment to driving financial inclusion.
“YESMONEY was built for everyday Nigerians. The trader, the artisan, the student, and the small business owner. It offers them the power to save, transact, and access credit safely from their mobile phones,” she said.

The platform also includes a digital marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and transact with confidence.
According to Olaniyan, YESMONEY consolidates essential financial tools into one platform, offering 24/7 access to services that were once out of reach for millions of Nigerians.

“We are simplifying finance and making inclusion real. With YESMONEY, users can manage their finances with the same ease they chat or shop online,” he noted.

