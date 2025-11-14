Ododo Inaugurates 80 Revitalized Health Care Centres in Kogi

Kogi State recently inaugurated 80 revitalized primary health care facilities across the state, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s efforts to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare to the citizenry in the Confluence state.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has praised President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to transforming Nigeria’s health sector, noting that the President’s visionary reforms have freed up more funds for states to invest in primary healthcare delivery.

The governor, who spoke in Lokoja while inaugurating 80 revitalized primary health care facilities spread across the state, also acknowledged the contributions of development partners, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), which donated medical equipment and commodities to the state.

“Today’s gathering symbolizes our vision of building a sustainable and people-centered healthcare system that serves every community across Kogi State,” Ododo said.

The revitalized facilities, upgraded under the World Bank IMPACT Project and NPHCDA, are expected to significantly improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

The governor also presented the State Leadership Challenge Awards to outstanding Local Government Areas and individuals, recognizing their dedication to healthcare delivery.

Ododo warned against vandalism and misuse of public assets, saying anyone caught sabotaging government efforts would face the full weight of the law.

He commended the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, and the Executive Director of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muazu Musa Omeiza, for their outstanding work in redefining the future of healthcare in Kogi State.

The event was attended by dignitaries, partners, and stakeholders, who pledged to continue supporting the state’s healthcare development efforts.

Earlier in a welcome address, Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muazu Omeiza, highlighted the transformation of 80 PHC facilities from Level one to Level two status.

He explained that the upgrade means improved infrastructure, including two consulting rooms, uninterrupted power supply through solar energy, functional toilets, fenced compounds, staff quarters, and portable water supply.

“A Level two facility means improved infrastructure, two consulting rooms, uninterrupted power supply through solar energy, functional toilets, fenced compounds, staff quarters, and portable water supply,” Omeiza explained and noted that the upgrades will enable round-the-clock service delivery, especially for maternal and child health.

“By God’s grace, maternal, infant, and child mortality rates will be reduced to the barest minimum”.

He also emphasized the importance of community ownership and stakeholder engagement, calling on traditional institutions, religious leaders, and local communities to play active roles in sustaining the progress made.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abdulazeez Adams, hailed the collaboration between the state and development partners. According to him”These glaring evidences of performance cannot be hidden. What we see today is the product of visionary leadership, selfless service, and partnership between government and key health agencies”.

He reiterated that the revitalized PHC facilities, equipped with solar power, boreholes, staff accommodation, and essential medical equipment, would now provide 24-hour healthcare services, significantly improving healthcare outcomes across Kogi State.

“The security and maintenance of these facilities depend on us all. Communities must take ownership and protect what belongs to them,” the Commissioner stated.

On his part, Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Muyi Aina lauded Governor Ododo’s exemplary leadership and responsiveness.

“I engage with many state governors across Nigeria, and I must say, Your Excellency, you stand out in your commitment and responsiveness. You never say no when we make and ask—and that’s true leadership,” Aina said.

He praised the state’s consistency in stakeholder engagement and its dedication to healthcare innovation, noting that the standardization of the PHC centers’ design was “a model that other states can emulate.”

“Kogi State is translating President Bola Tinubu’s vision of high-quality, equitable, and financially accessible healthcare into reality. We have never had it this good,” he added.

Giving the vote of thanks, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly Dr. Muyi Aina.

“Dr. Aina is a true son of Kogi who continues to point proudly to his roots with the right hand. His contributions to our state’s development embody the spirit of Kogi people—committed, resilient, and dedicated to progress,” he said.

Fanwo assured that the state government remains committed to working with all partners to sustain the achievements recorded.