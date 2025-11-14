FG to Boost Investment in Skills Acquisition, as ITF-NECA Train 60,000 Youths

•Skills new currency of national development, says Afiz-Ogun

James Emejo in Abuja





The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, yesterday said the federal government will continue to collaborate with the private sector to industrialise the country, and achieve inclusive growth through skills and vocational training for the teeming Nigerian youths.

Also, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka – Anite, said her ministry will continue to support initiatives aimed at keeping youths off the street through skills acquisition.

Both spoke at the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) -Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Stakeholders’ Forum and 2023/2024 Outstanding Trainees’ awards ceremony in Abuja.

Owan commended ITF for its partnership with NECA on skills acquisition and vocational training for Nigerian youths in the last 16 years.

He said President Bola Tinubu-led administration remained committed to empowering youths to enable them contribute to national economic development.

The minister noted that various reforms and interventions are already been put in place to encouraging the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), job creation, youth development and economic development.

In her remarks, Uzoka – Anite, particularly hailed the ‘Skilled Up Artisans, and SUPA programmes of ITF as one of the laudable programmes of the present administration on training and youth empowerment.

She stressed the need for more public private sector collaboration in reducing unemployment and making the youths self-reliant to combating crimes in the society.

Also, Director General, ITF, Dr. Oluwatoyin Afiz – Ogun, said 60,000 youths had so far benefited from the Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP) through partnership with NECA.

According to him, TSDP stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between government and private sector for over a decade, yielding positive results and nurturing creators, problem solvers and nation builders who are reshaping Nigeria’s industrial and economic landscape.

He said, “As our country advances on the path of industrialisation and inclusive growth, one truth remains constant – skills are the new currency of national development.

“The strength of our workforce – their competence , creativity and resilience will determine how effectively Nigeria competes and thrives in the global economy.”

The ITF boss pointed out that a skilled youth population often drives investment and economic development.

Earlier,, Director General, NECA, Mr. Adewale Smart said the beneficiaries of the TSDP programme were trained in 35 trade areas, noting that the project had led to the upgrade of some federal educational institutions across the country.

He said the forum was being organised simultaneously in nine centres across country.