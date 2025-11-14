Board Members Laud Delborough’s Giant strides as Brand Holds 2nd Annual Board Meeting

The Delborough Lagos Board members under the distinguished leadership of His Royal Majesty, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni as Board Chairman have praised the brand’s giant strides in African hospitality industry.

The elated Board members made the commendation in separate remarks after a mind blowing annual progress reports from the management team during 2025 annual board meeting held in Lagos recently.

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe applauded the management team for upholding the vision of the brand and acknowledged its endorsements from global elites.

Welcoming on board a former minister for Petroleum and Group Managing Director of NNPC, Prof. Ibe Kachukwu and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Barr. Kelechi Nwaiwu, the Board Chairman, Igwe Achebe remarked that “The Delborough Lagos is the only corporate body in Nigeria with a SAN as Board secretary”.

The former minister, Prof Kachukwu in his remarks said The Delborough Lagos has solidified its position as a premier destination in the Africa, marking two successful years of operation. The brand’s commitment to excellence is evident in its outstanding service, which has earned it a loyal clientele and multiple awards.

“I have had the pleasure of hosting my business visitors here, and I’ve also attended several Sunday Brunch functions. What truly sets Delborough Lagos apart is its people – the staff’s dedication to excellence is remarkable.

“The brand’s impressive performance is a testament to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional experiences. With its unique blend of luxury, comfort, and professionalism, Delborough Lagos has indeed carved a niche for itself in the African hospitality scene,” said the former OPEC President.

In his response, the Board Secretary, Barr. Kelechi SAN said, “The Board members of The Delborough Lagos were selected from a pool of experienced professionals in Nigeria’s hospitality industry. We have His Excellency the Obi of Onitsha, who serves as the Chairman of the Board and brings extensive experience in board governance, including leadership of multinational companies. Also on the Board is Her Excellency Dr. Suswam, whose broad experience on numerous boards is well established. Dr. Valentine Ozigbo contributes significant corporate board experience from large enterprises such as Transcorp Hilton. We have formally included Professor Ibe Kachukwu, who has served on several boards, and we are honoured to have him with us. Mrs. Olajumoke Benson is a renowned entrepreneur in Lagos. Dr. Matt Aikhionbare Osayaba also joins from the public sector. Collectively, they bring a wealth of experience, and together they constitute the Board of The Delborough Lagos, ensuring the brand maintains its standards and expands to other cities in Nigeria, West Africa, Africa, and, in the future, Europe.”

Responding to newsmen on her view about the brand, Mrs. Olajumoke Benson, one of the Board members also said, “Delborough Lagos is one of the best iconic hospitality brands we have here in Lagos. I can attest that the level of excellence at this hotel is second to none. Guests can expect superb hospitality services and the highest quality in all that we do. We look forward to welcoming you.”

Dr. Matt Aikhionbare Osayaba on his part said, “Within the space of under two years, The Delborough Lagos has come to redefine the hospitality industry in Nigeria. It is, therefore, a source of pride and honour to be part of the Board of Directors. We have just finished a Board meeting under the leadership of His Royal Majesty, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe. We covered a wide range of issues and reviewed our journey with detailed professional reports. It is evident that the Delborough has made giant strides that are not fully reflected by the short time we have spent in the hospitality space. The management has given us great confidence that The Delborough’s future is assured. Its potential to be a defining brand in Nigeria’s and Africa’s hospitality sector is clear, and the Board is very confident and grateful.”

On the Delborough board are His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni Obi of Onitsha (Chairman), His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal CON (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Usman Alkali Baba CFR; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam PhD, FNIA; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, OON; Dr. Linus Idahosa; Prof Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu and Kelechi Nwaiwu SAN.