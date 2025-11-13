  • Thursday, 13th November, 2025

Zoho, Babcock University Partner to Empower Youth

Zoho, a global technology company, has partnered Babcock University through the Babcock Centre for Executive Development (BCED) to empower students with hands-on digital skills in low-code application development.

Through the Young Creators Programme, Zoho trained over 50 students across disciplines—including Computer Science, Business, and Information Technology—to build business-ready applications using Zoho Creator, the company’s low-code development platform.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting local talent development in Nigeria, we are excited to collaborate with Babcock University to equip students with future-ready digital skills. Through the Young Creators Programme, we aim to empower young innovators to build solutions that solve real business challenges while strengthening the local technology ecosystem.”

