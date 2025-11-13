Women’s 100m to Kick-start Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

*Athletics events to spread over entire Games period

The competition schedule for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, published on Wednesday, confirms that for the first time in history, athletics will span the entire Olympic period – starting on day one and running through to the final day of the Games.

The athletics competition will begin with a bang on Saturday 15 July 2028, as the women’s 100m takes centre stage on the very first day of Olympic action. All three rounds – including the final – will take place that day, ensuring the Games opens with one of the most electrifying events in sport.

The men’s 10,000m and women’s shot put finals will also feature in the opening session, followed by the men’s 100m final on day two.

In total, athletics will be contested across 13 days between 15-30 July 2028. In-stadium competition at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum will run for the first 10 days (15-24 July), before the focus shifts to the road events on 27, 29 and 30 July – culminating in the men’s marathon on the final day, with medals presented during the closing ceremony.

Finals will feature in 17 of the 20 sessions, with the schedule carefully crafted to allow the maximum number of potential doubles – such as the 100m & 200m, 200m & 400m (plus relays), 800m & 1500m, 1500m & 5000m, 5000m & 10,000m, and long jump & triple jump. This opens the door for stars such as Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden to emulate the heroics of LA 1984 Olympic legend Carl Lewis, while also enabling middle- and long-distance doubles reminiscent of past Olympic greats.

A new repechage format will provide improved recovery time for athletes – at least 36 hours between round one and repechage in the 400m, and about 24 hours for the 800m and 1500m. The mixed 4x100m relay will also make its Olympic debut, slotted between the 100m and 200m events.

At this stage, it is only the event allocation per session that has been finalised. World Athletics will now work with the LA28 OCOG over the next 2.5 years to finalise the detailed timetable.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “It is in the spirit of collaboration between World Athletics, LA28, Olympic Broadcasting Services, IOC and NBC as Host Broadcaster that we have landed on an athletics programme that will start with a bang as our women’s sprinters take centre stage on day one and then the men’s sprinters on day two to maximise and sustain global interest after the Opening Ceremony.

“It is a schedule that is both innovative but also honours tradition, with the men’s marathon on the final day, and, with one eye on LA84, athletes can dare to dream to emulate Olympic legends of the past through the compelling proposition of the maximum amount of potential doubles.”

Commenting on the new development, World and Olympic gold medallist Sha’Carri Richardson said: “Track and field is having its moment, and the road to LA28 is about to be something special, especially for the women’s sprints. The talent, energy, and competition … it’s all going to shine. Just look at day one of the LA Games. I’m locked in on accomplishing some personal goals and doing my part to help the sport keep growing and inspiring the next generation at home in the USA and across the globe.”

World gold and Olympic silver medallist Dina Asher-Smith said: “It will be an honour for the women’s 100m to open the LA Games. It’s such an exciting opportunity – celebrating enduring legacy, strength and global power of women’s sprinting, exactly 100 years on from the first time women competed in Olympic Track and Field. Can’t wait to set the tone for what will be a thrilling and spectacular Games!”

“This is Olympic innovation at its best,” said Shana Ferguson, LA28 Chief of Sport and Games Delivery Officer. “By collaborating with World Athletics and listening directly to their athlete community, we’ve created something unprecedented with the women’s 100m. We are thrilled to showcase the fastest women in the world on day one, allowing them to inspire a global audience at the start of the most comprehensive Olympic sport programme in history.”

The LA 2028 Olympic Games will take place from 14-30 July 2028, featuring more than 10,000 athletes from about 200 nations competing in 35 sports. It will mark the third time Los Angeles has hosted the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 Games.