In Benin City, Kudimata Founder Seeks Stronger System, Partnerships To Deepen Women’s Financial Literacy

Founder of Kudimata Nigeria Limited, Kathleen Erhimu, has called for stronger systems and partnerships to deepen women’s financial empowerment across Nigeria, describing financial literacy as a “lifeline, not a luxury.”

She made this remark during her presentation at the 25th National Council on Women Affairs held in Benin City, Edo State, with the theme “Strengthening Systems and Deepening Social Impact: Advancing the Renewed Hope Social Agenda for Women, Children, the Family, and Vulnerable Groups.”

Erhimu commended the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, FSI, for her visionary leadership in repositioning the Ministry and driving a results-oriented agenda for women and families.

“Under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Minister, we have seen an intentional drive to move from programs to impact, and from talk to transformation. She has redefined what it means to lead with compassion, precision, and purpose,” she said.

Highlighting Kudimata’s mission and achievements, Erhimu noted that the organization has trained over 1.4 million women and youths in financial literacy and business fundamentals. This includes 250,000 women through the EmpowerHER Initiative, 30,000 certified entrepreneurs, and 7,800 professionals equipped with leadership and management skills.

Kudimata has also facilitated the registration of over 30,000 small businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) at a 50% discount, empowered 1,800 startups with funds and equipment, and introduced financial education in more than 12 schools across Nigeria.

According to Erhimu, such initiatives are central to the vision of inclusive development championed by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“When women are financially included, families are stronger, communities are safer, and nations are richer,” she stated.

She urged stakeholders to view women’s empowerment not as charity, but as capacity-building — a critical tool for sustainable development and national progress.

“The real social impact begins when every woman, no matter her background, can look at her life and say, ‘I am not just surviving; I am thriving,’” she added.

Erhimu reaffirmed Kudimata’s commitment to advancing the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Social Agenda through strategic collaborations that expand access to financial education, entrepreneurship support, and social inclusion.

The 25th National Council on Women Affairs, organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in collaboration with the Edo State Government, brings together policymakers, development partners, and gender advocates to review progress and chart new pathways for advancing the welfare of women, children, and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.