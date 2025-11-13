Afe Babalola: Nigeria’s Problem is Indiscipline

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A legal luminary and Founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Afe Babalola (SAN), has said Nigeria’s major problem is indiscipline.

The elder statesman stated this yesterday in Ado Ekiti when the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE), a high ranking education organisation, which consists of a total of 21 professors, honoured him with a fellowship award.

In a letter sent to Aare Afe Babalola by the Nigerian Academy of Education, and signed by the Secretary-General, Prof. Elizabeth Okeke, said that Babalola was found to be most exceptionally outstanding among those shortlisted for the honour following which he was recognised for his work for humanity and the education sector in the country.

Speaking after being decorated in Ado Ekiti, Babalola urged Nigerians, especially the youths, to maintain high moral standards and discipline in whatever they do, pointing out that he was able to achieve the current feat in education in Nigeria as result of discipline, determination, hard work and focus.

According to him, “Our problem in Nigeria is indiscipline. When a man is not disciplined, he is automatically a useless person. When a man is not disciplined, he will steal. He will do all sort of unwholesome things, and above all, he won’t be able to carry out the love of God; whereas, the doctrine of God says love your neighbour as yourself.”

Specifically, Babalola said the award had further enlivened his spirits to give back to society and promote the cause of education and humanity.

He also said he remained attached to the principle of continuing running his university, as a non-profit, but a high quality institution.

Babalola said his dream from inception was to establish a world-class institution where every profit would be reinvested into the system for development.

According to him, ABUAD remained debt-free and financially stable, with growing endowment funds, aimed at expanding scholarships and international exchange opportunities.

He noted that the institution would soon begin to offer scholarships to international students, noting that unlike many institutions struggling with low enrolment, ABUAD continues to be oversubscribed,.

The founder said the university had also continued to attract students from across Nigeria, and other countries, including China, the United States, Pakistan, among others.

The elder statesman appreciated the academy for the fellowship award, dedicating it to the collective effort, discipline and moral uprightness among staff and students.