Zenith Bank Rewards 50,000 Customers with Exclusive Access to EbonyLife ON Plus

Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, today announced a pioneering initiative to enhance customer experience and engagement by offering exclusive access to EbonyLife ON Plus, a membership-based lifestyle and entertainment platform.

Through this forward-thinking partnership with EbonyLife Group, Zenith Bank is rewarding its valued customers and staff, particularly High Net-Worth Individuals and SMEs, with 50,000 premium EbonyLife ON Plus memberships. This offering provides access to a vibrant ecosystem built around five key experiences: Watch it, Learn it, Shop it, Win it, and Live it.

With EbonyLife ON Plus, members can enjoy world-class entertainment, streaming EbonyLife Originals, Nollywood classics, and curated global content anytime, anywhere. They can grow personally and professionally through masterclasses with Mo Abudu, insights from global experts, and personalized AI coaching. Members can also shop exclusive fashion and lifestyle collections from top Nigerian designers, participate in exciting competitions to win luxury prizes including travel and high-end experiences, and immerse themselves in unforgettable live events and cultural experiences that bring the EbonyLife community together. EbonyLife ON Plus is also engaging with many more partners to bring additional value to its members, with updates on increased features to be announced in due course.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to rewarding our customers in meaningful ways,” said Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc. “By offering access to EbonyLife ON Plus, we are delivering a truly unique lifestyle and entertainment experience that goes beyond conventional banking rewards. Our customers can now enjoy curated content, exclusive events, luxury giveaways, and opportunities to discover emerging African creatives.”

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group, which includes EbonyLife Media, EbonyLife Creative Academy, and EbonyLife Place, added, “EbonyLife ON Plus is about living, learning, winning, shopping, and enjoying premium entertainment within a vibrant membership experience. Partnering with a visionary institution like Zenith Bank ensures that more people can access these experiences, creating value that extends far beyond traditional streaming. EbonyLife ON Plus is the first streaming company to launch in Africa with a membership model, starting from day one with a strong community of 50,000 members.”

This initiative highlights Zenith Bank’s commitment to innovation in customer engagement, blending financial services with premium lifestyle rewards, and providing an unmatched platform for entertainment, learning, and cultural discovery.