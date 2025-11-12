Winners Emerge at Insurance Industry Award Nite 

Ebere Nwoji

Organisers of the 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards tagged, “Recharged Edition”, has announced winners at the event recently held in Lagos,with NEM Insurance Plc emerging winner of the General Insurance Company of the Award.

AXA Mansard clinched Life Insurance Company of the year Award while Casava Micro Insurance emerged winner of Micro Insurance category. SCIB Nig & Co, won Insurance Broking Company of the year.

The most Coveted Award of the Nite, Insurance CEO of the Year went to Mr.Kunle Ahmed, MD/CEO, Axa Mansard Insurance Plc. Ahmed who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has brought a lot of dynamism to Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.

The keenly contested Awards this year recorded over 17000 votes from stakeholders within and outside the insurance industry.

Some of the criteria used to judge winners this year were financial strength of companies in terms of assets and shareholders fund, gross premium income, claims payment/speed, corporate social responsibility among others for the companies.