  • Tuesday, 11th November, 2025

Winners Emerge at Insurance Industry Award Nite 

Business | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Organisers of the 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards tagged,  “Recharged Edition”, has announced winners  at the event recently held in Lagos,with NEM Insurance Plc  emerging winner of  the General Insurance Company of the Award.

AXA Mansard clinched Life Insurance Company of the year Award while Casava Micro Insurance emerged winner of Micro Insurance category. SCIB Nig & Co, won Insurance Broking Company of the year.

The most Coveted Award of the Nite, Insurance CEO of the Year went to Mr.Kunle Ahmed, MD/CEO, Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.  Ahmed who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has brought a lot of dynamism to Axa Mansard Insurance Plc.

The keenly contested Awards this year recorded over 17000 votes  from stakeholders within and outside the insurance industry.

Some of the criteria used to judge winners this year were financial strength of companies  in terms of assets  and shareholders fund, gross premium income, claims payment/speed, corporate social responsibility among others for the companies.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.