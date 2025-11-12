 UNODC Calls for Stricter Penalty Against Porn

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, (UNODC) has called for stricter penalty for cyber-violence crime, especially revenge porn.

The UNODC Nigeria Country Representative, Cheikh Touré rallied stakeholders in the security sector to address the growing incidence of revenge pornography, at the opening of a three-day workshop on Cybercrime and Violence Against Women Through Information and Communication Technologies, (ICT), themed ‘Cyber-Interpersonal Violence: The Challenge of Responding to Revenge Porn,’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

Toure noted that cyber-violence of revenge porn is one of the most deeply personal forms of online harm that demands urgent attention to tackle because it tramples on human dignity and inflicts life-long emotional harm on victims.

Touré further said: “The non-consensual sharing of intimate images, commonly and painfully known as revenge porn is not just a technical issue, it’s not just a legal challenge, it is a profound violation of privacy, dignity, autonomy and security.

“It is a form of violence that leaves scars, not only on skins, but in lives and it is disproportionately affecting women though lets me be clear, it impacts men, young people and individuals from all walks of life. The trauma is universal; the devastation can be lifelong.”

The Country Representative stated the United Nations Convention on Against Cybercrime, (UNCAC), also known as Hanoi Convention remains the key global legal instrument in combating all forms of cybercrimes as it has provisions that enable countries work together to fight the menace.

Touré, while urging participants to work together in understanding how to use the UNCAC to protect the public, said: “This workshop is not just about legal framework, this is about people, it’s about prevention, it’s about healing.

“It means closing jurisdictional gaps, so no perpetrator can hide behind borders and or technology. And overall, it means ensuring no survivor is left without justice, safety or support. And this is about building a Nigeria in a world where the digital space is not a battlefield for dignity, but a place where rights are protected.”

On her part, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, Kristin Wæringsaasen, said her government is solidly behind the UNODC, and willing to offer support to ensure the fight against the cybercrime of revenge porn and other cyber-violence are brought to a halt.

She said Norway’s partnership reflects a growing international commitment to addressing the complex challenges posed by technology-enabled violence.

Wæringsaasen said: “Digital technologies have transformed our societies in a profound way, they are open up new avenues for education, economic growth, civic engagement and global connectivity.

“But alongside these opportunities we are witnessing the emergence of new and deeply concerning forms of violence, particularly against women and girls.

“Cyber-related violence, including online harassment, exploitation and abuse, is not confined to virtual spaces, it has real world consequences, undermining safety, dignity and human rights. It’s enforcing existing inequalities and creates new barriers to participation, especially for women and girls.”

She however assured that Norway is proud to support UNODC, both globally and here in Nigeria through its development cooperation which aims to promote inclusive governance, human rights and the rule of law.

She said: “We believe that a strong and coordinated response to cyber-related violence is essential to achieving these goals. This workshop is an opportunity to share knowledge, strengthen institutional capacity and build a mutual sector response that is both effective and sustainable. “It is also a chance to centre the voices of survivors, civil society and youth, whose experience and insights must guide our effort.”