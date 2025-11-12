  • Wednesday, 12th November, 2025

NTDA DG, Awakan, Bags Doctorate in Strategic Leadership, Public Resources Management

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Olayiwola Awakan, has been conferred with an Honorary Professional Fellowship Doctorate in Strategic Leadership and Public Resources Management in West Africa by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana.

The award presentation was held at the NTDA Headquarters, Abuja, during a courtesy visit by Dr. Yinka Olateju, Country Director of the Institute, and Alhaji Abdulazeez Salami, Executive Director of Research and Training.

Speaking on behalf of the Institute’s President, Governing Council, and Advisory Board, Dr. Olateju noted that the honour recognizesd Mr. Awakan’s exceptional leadership, integrity, and commitment to ethical governance, excellence, and youth empowerment across Africa.

He described the NTDA boss as “a multifaceted media professional, award-winning journalist, thespian, and cultural ambassador whose dedication to preserving Nigeria’s indigenous identity continues to inspire others.”

In their goodwill remarks, NTDA Directors, Mr. Akinyele Femi, Director, National Travel Bureau (NTB), and Ms. Celina Okpe, Director, Marketing and Promotion, commended the DG’s humility, approachability, and dedication to teamwork and institutional growth.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Awakan dedicated the award to his wife, family, and parents, saying:

“This is my charge to continue to do what I love to do, serve humanity.”

The NTDA helmsman encouraged young people to remain passionate and consistent in pursuing excellence, adding that these virtues are the true drivers of success.

Mr. Awakan also reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to advancing the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Established in 1995 and chartered in 2005, the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (Ghana) promotes ethical governance, leadership excellence, and accountability across Africa.

This honour added to the growing list of awards and recognitions received by Mr. Awakan for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s tourism development and leadership excellence.

