LCCI Commends FG’s Policies to Strengthen Nigeria’s Competitiveness in Global Digital Economy

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended the federal government’s approval of three transformative policy instruments designed to strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global digital economy and accelerate the country’s transition into a knowledge-driven and innovation-led future.

The policies approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), the Ratification of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, and the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports, led by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

The Director General of LCCI Dr Chinyere Almona, in a statement, noted that these policies marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of inclusive, technology-enabled growth.

Almona said: “The approval of these policy frameworks is a better approach towards exploring the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as opposed to our earlier approach of withholding our signatory status to the AfCFTA due to our lack of preparedness.”

The LCCI boss said the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports was expected to create over one million jobs and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP through digital outsourcing and the export of professional and creative services under the AfCFTA.

“We commend the ministries involved, led by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in pushing these policies for Presidential approval.

“Their strategic coordination and innovation have seen the policies come to life.

“We encourage these forward-looking initiatives in other sectors of the economy as we move towards achieving a $1 trillion economy,” Almona added.

She further said the chamber was convinced that the three instruments collectively would enhance Nigeria’s capacity to protect intellectual property, facilitate digital trade, and expand the country’s global footprint in services exports.

“Specifically, the NIPPS establishes Nigeria’s first unified framework for the protection and commercialisation of intellectual property, while the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol positions Nigeria as a policy-shaping leader in Africa’s emerging digital economy through strengthened standards on e-commerce, cybersecurity, and data governance,” Almona added.

She, however, urged the government to go beyond the approvals by having an inclusive implementation plan that would engage critical stakeholders.

The chamber also called for a robust monitoring and evaluation template that would guarantee a culture of continuous improvement.

The LCCI also offered to be available to provide required support towards the effective implementation of these reforms through robust private sector engagement, capacity development initiatives, and continuous policy advocacy.

She added: “These landmark approvals represent a bold and strategic advancement for Nigeria’s economy.

“They reaffirm the nation’s commitment to innovation, digital inclusion, and service-led growth.

“The chamber urges swift implementation, inter-agency coordination, and strong private sector collaboration to ensure the policies deliver measurable impact across innovation, trade, and job creation.”