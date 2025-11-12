Ikenne Community High School 1989/1990 Alumni Give Back to Alma Mater

Funmi Ogundare

The 1989/1990 alumni set of Community High School, Ikenne, Ogun State, recently returned to their Alma mata 35 years after to donate uniforms to indigent students, as well as held debate and quiz competitions among the senior and junior secondary school students.

The gesture was aimed at promoting educational growth and inspiring the current generation of students.

Chairman of the occasion and former teacher of the school, Mr. Olusegun Awoyomi, described the gesture as heartwarming, saying it reflected the values of discipline, obedience and hard work instilled in the students during their formative years.

“It is heartwarming to see how you have grown and excelled. Your obedience, discipline and thirst for knowledge laid the foundation for the successes you have achieved in life. You have set a remarkable precedent by choosing to give back to your alma mater,” he stated.

He recalled his early days as a young Physics teacher at the school in 1985, noting that though he initially planned to stay for only six months, his experience with dedicated students kept him for decades.

“There was a time I got tired, but the 1989/1990 set gave me reasons to stay. We won laurels at state and inter-state quiz competitions. Those are the things teachers gain, seeing their students excel,” he added.

Awoyomi urged the current students to emulate the alumni’s spirit of excellence and generosity, stressing that: “The seeds of success are sown in the soil of obedience, diligence and a passion for learning.”

Principal of the Senior School, Mrs. Adedeji Rukayat Adebisi, commended the old students for their initiative and encouraged the current students to follow their example.

“When you give back, it inspires the younger ones wherever they go. The government cannot do it alone, so it’s good that alumni come back to support their school,” she said.

Also speaking, the Senior Prefect of the 1989/1990 set, Mr. Omotayo Damola, described the reunion as a joyful homecoming, calling for greater unity and cooperation among alumni to move the school forward.

“My advice to other sets is that we must work together as one. When there is cooperation, anything can be accomplished,” he said, while urging students to keep learning, as “knowledge will always put them ahead”.

Similarly, the Head Girl of the set, Mrs. Iyabo Lawal, noted that the school laid the foundation for their success and that giving back was both a duty and an act of gratitude.

“Government cannot do it alone. Alumni must support their schools to encourage the current students to aspire and achieve,” she said, while advising students to use social media responsibly.