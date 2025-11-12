First Lady Canvasses Cooperation Between Both Genders for Nation’s Meaningful Development

•Inaugurates gender and public policy studies centre in Kuru

•Donates N250m for renovation of NIPSS

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has declared that actual progress can be realised in the nation’s polity and other sectors when both genders stand as allies and work together.

Speaking Tuesday at the inauguration of the Oluremi Tinubu Gender and Public Policy Studies Centre of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS in Kuru, Jos, the First Lady commended the approach of the Center to Gender Issues and Research as it has included both sexes.

Her words: “The establishment of this Gender Centre represents a bold step towards bringing gender issues to the forefront of every facet of our society towards achieving equity.

“I am particularly pleased that the Centre’s approach includes both men and women, recognizing that inclusion must be a shared national agenda. Actual progress will come when both genders stand as allies, working together to dismantle stereotypes, open opportunities, and strengthen our collective humanity”.

This project would not have become a reality if not for the foresight of participants of the Senior Executive Course 45 (2024) who conceived, funded, and executed what we are all seeing today. I applaud your vision and generosity, this gesture of yours will no doubt leave a lasting legacy on our nation's policy landscape".

“The vision of this Centre aligns with one of the key priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to harness the full potential of all citizens, regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or economic status”.

She noted that with the Gender Centre in place, there would be more transformative public policy research and inclusive national development.

In his goodwill message on the occasion, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said he was looking forward to the Gender Center enhancing the public discourse on reserved seats for females in the legislature and executive arm of government adding that women remain pivotal to national and societal development.

On his part, Chairman of the Board of NIPSS and former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani commended the choice of naming the center after Senator Oluremi Tinubu describing her as a go-getter.

He called for urgent attention to the citadel of learning explaining that many structures within the Institute which will be 50 years shortly, needs renovation and refurbishment.

To this end, the First Lady donated N250m to the Gender Center.