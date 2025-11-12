Eko DisCo Confirms Momoh As CEO, Citing Gains in Efficiency and Growth

The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has confirmed Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh as its substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following an exceptional tenure as Acting CEO that delivered record operational and financial performance.

Mrs. Momoh’s confirmation underscores the Board’s confidence in her leadership and reaffirms the company’s commitment to performance-driven governance, operational discipline and customer-centric transformation.

Since assuming office in March 2024, Momoh has led Eko DisCo through one of the most significant performance turnarounds in Nigeria’s power distribution sector.

Within her first month, the company’s Aggregated Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses improved dramatically from 30.87% in February 2024 to 10.51% in March 2024, while collection efficiency rose to 99%, with N15.8 billion billed and N15.7 billion collected.

By April 2025, Eko DisCo achieved 100% collection efficiency on N38.7 billion, strengthening liquidity and positioning it as the most financially efficient electricity distribution company in Nigeria.

Her leadership has also advanced customer experience through the launch of the All-in-One Customer Experience Platform, an integrated digital system unifying billing, payments, and service requests.

This innovation has enhanced transparency, improved turnaround time and increased customer satisfaction.

These milestones have earned Eko DisCo several industry recognitions, including Best Customer Care (Electricity Distribution) at the West Africa Innovation Awards, while Mrs. Momoh was named Energy Times Power Sector CEO of the Year and listed among Nigeria’s Top 50 Best Performing CEOs.

Speaking on the confirmation, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu, commended Momoh’s leadership impact and affirmed the company’s direction under her guidance.

“The Board’s decision reflects our commitment to performance and continuity. Mrs Momoh has demonstrated strong leadership, operational rigor, and a deep understanding of the business. Her confirmation ensures stability and positions Eko DisCo to consolidate the progress already being made across our operations,” Otubu said.

In response, Momoh expressed gratitude to the Board and pledged continued commitment to driving operational efficiency and customer-focused growth.

“I appreciate the confidence the Board has placed in me. The progress we have achieved reflects the dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers. Our focus remains clear, to strengthen efficiency, enhance service quality, and build a distribution company that delivers value to all stakeholders,” she said.

With nearly three decades of experience in Nigeria’s electricity industry, Mrs. Momoh has served across the National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), and Eko DisCo, where she held senior roles including Chief Commercial Officer, General Manager (Commercial), Assistant General Manager (Marketing), District Manager (Orile, Mushin, and Apapa), and Head of Revenue Recovery & Collection.

She has been instrumental in Eko DisCo’s long-term efficiency drive, leading earlier initiatives that reduced ATC&C losses from 32.78% in 2017 to 22% by 2024.

Beyond corporate leadership, she contributes to capacity development as an Adjunct Lecturer at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and represents the company at major international energy forums, including the African Energy Forum (Cape Town), Powering Africa Summit (U.S.), and the West Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (Togo).