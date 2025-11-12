BAECC Advances Work on Benin–Asaba Expressway

The Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class expressway that will redefine travel, connectivity and commerce along the Benin–Asaba corridor.

This assurance came during a media briefing recently, where the company presented updates on construction progress and ongoing measures to ease commuter challenges.

Mr. Edafe Shingle, Chief Executive Officer of BAECC, restated the company’s commitment to complete the project in line with international standards and within set timelines.

“Our mission remains clear — to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality, and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress. The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies, and locals has been invaluable to driving this shared vision.”

Reinforcing its community-centred approach, BAECC — through its Community Liaison Officer, Engineer Jude Odogwu — has strengthened partnerships with community leaders along the corridor as well as local security outfits. These collaborations have fostered mutual trust among host communities. Regular town hall engagements also ensure transparency and continuous dialogue throughout the project.

According to Dr. Jerry Adeyeri, Head of Public Communications, community engagement remains at the heart of BAECC’s approach.

“We’re maintaining open communication channels with host communities and commuters, ensuring they remain informed and part of this transformation. Every milestone achieved reflects collective effort — from our engineers to local partners — all working towards one goal: progress,” he noted.

Spanning 125 kilometres across Edo and Delta States, the Benin–Asaba Expressway is being executed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Federal government through the PPP unit of the Federal Ministry of Works, designed to ensure longevity and sustainability of road infrastructures across the country.

The project aims to minimise travel disruptions while ensuring a smoother commuting experience. Once completed, it will significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety, and boost trade connectivity across the South-South and South-East regions.