Kwankwaso’s Ally, Abdulmumin Jibrin, Quits NNPP, Enlists Support for Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups and serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has officially defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring his full support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

THISDAY reports that Jibrin’s return to the ruling party marked a significant realignment in Kano’s political landscape, coming barely two years to the next general election.

The federal lawmaker made the announcement on Sunday in Kofa, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, where he was received by thousands of supporters and religious leaders.

At least 2,000 Islamic scholars (Ulamas) were present to offer special prayers for Jibrin’s new political direction and for the success of President Tinubu’s administration.

The prayers were also devoted to continued peace, progress, and development in Kiru/Bebeji constituency, Kano State, and Nigeria at large.

Speaking to the large crowd, Jibrin declared that he had renounced his membership of the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement led by former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“In a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano.

“The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office.”

He described his homecoming to the APC as a step aligned with the aspirations of his supporters and constituents.