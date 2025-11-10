SON Vows to Sustain Clampdown on Substandard Product Manufacturers

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu on Wednesday inaugurated the new office complex of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) in the state.

During the inauguration, Governor Aliyu represented by his Deputy Alhaji Muhammad Idris Gobir described the new office complex as a milestone for industrial growth and consumer protection in the state.

Aliyu said the new edifice symbolised national progress and reflected the state’s commitment to quality and standards.

“This project speaks volumes about SON’s dedication to promoting standards and ensuring that Nigerian goods and services meet global expectations,” he said.

On his part, the Minister of State for Trade, Investment and Industry, Senator John Ewan Eno said the inauguration of the facility in Sokoto would not only expand the activities of the organisation from the state to all other neighbouring states and it will.reduce traveling to Lagos, Enugu laboratory for analysis.

He urged SON to check substandard products and imbibe a standard assurance culture by making use of the agency’s services, warning the government through SON would continue the clampdown by arresting and prosecuting offenders in the overall interest of the citizens.

On his part, the Director General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke said the new office complex and the laboratory would in no small enhance the services of the Organisation in certifying quality products for the use of the people.

“The commissioning of this office complex today signifies the resolve by SON management to bequeath a functional substructure as part of the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) to every state of the Federation. This will help improve our services by bringing it closer to the people especially in the areas of conformity assessment and laboratory testing of products to relevant standards,” he said.