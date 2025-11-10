Bash Ali, Bob Alagoro to Battle in ‘Legendary Ring Return Fight Night’

The stage is set for what promises to be one of the most thrilling boxing nights of the year in Lagos, as New Era Boxing Promotions, have announced the staging of a 12-bout bill tagged “Legendary Ring Return Fight Night” slated for Saturday November 22 at the Shalom Park & Events Centre, Igando, Lagos.

The night will feature 12 explosive bouts headlined by the highly-anticipated return to the ring of veteran boxers; former world Cruiserweight champion, Bash Ali and former national and West African middleweight champion, Prince Bob Alagoro.

“The Bash Ali and Prince Bob Alagoro matchup will be the icing on the cake of a night boxing fans across Nigeria and beyond have been eagerly looking forward to,” said Brigadier-General Idowu Lamina Akinlawon (rtd), CEO of New Era Promotions.

Addressing the sporting press at the Shalom Park & Events Centre last Friday, General Akinlawon (rtd) said the night promises to be a great experience for boxing enthusiasts in the area and Lagos in general.

“Legendary Ring Return Fight Night” has been sanctioned by the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) and we are set to make the evening special for boxing fans who turn up,” he noted.

Scribe of the NBB of C, Olu Aboderin, reaffirmed the board’s support for the event and expressed confidence that the show will further promote professionalism and growth of boxing in Nigeria.

Other top pairings on the bill include a national middleweight challenge contest between Idris Hamza and Lawal Abidemi Faruk. Opeyemi Ibraheem will take on Akeem Muri in the Bantamweight class while Lucky Oyinbu and Sahid Sodiq will clash in the lightweight challenge. Ekene Richard Usonu will take on Abdulkadir Sadalah in a middleweight challenge.

Also featuring are Frank Essien against Hussein Abdulwaheed in the Super welterweight category, Sodiq Oyakojo versus Oliwo Kazeem in a featherweight challenge while Olajubu Ibrahim and Ebuka Peculiar will also be slugging it out in the middleweight category.

Other bouts in the bill include Adeshina Alade vs Sodiq Akinwande (Superlightweight), Kabiru Ashiru Vs Dominic Moses, Abdul-Azeez Ridwan Sarumi vs Toheeb Kehinde, a national cruiser weight challenge between Okolie Samuel Dozie and Sahidi Rasaki Akani

Answering questions on the fight between Bash Ali and Bob Alagoro, the promoter assured boxing aficionados that every boxer will be medically examined and cleared by the medical team before they will be allowed to enter the ring.