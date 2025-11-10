Angola, Nigeria Vote for Stronger Bilateral Relations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Angola and Nigeria have expressed readiness to strengthen their bilateral relations as well as be at the forefront of regional multilateral cooperation.

This was disclosed at the weekend at the Angola’s 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations in Abuja.

The event with themed: “Pieces of Angola’s History Told by the Protagonists,” brought together diplomats, scholars, business leaders, and veterans to celebrate half a century of independence and friendship between Angola and Nigeria.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relationships with Angola.

Tuggar, who was represented at the event by the Deputy Director/Head Southern African Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ambassador Nonyelum Afoekelu, said the 49 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Angola had witnessed tremendous achievements.

He added that: “There is no doubt that there is room for more collaboration in these new areas identified by both countries during the Joint Commission.

“I wish to reiterate Nigeria’s unrelenting commitment to deepening the strong bilateral ties between Nigeria-Angola for the mutual benefit of both countries.”

In his remarks, Angola Ambassador to Nigeria, Benin, Niger, and ECOWAS, José Bamaquina Zau, said his country is looking particularly in the area of trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The envoy said both nations are working on 29 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, including visa exemptions and business partnerships to boost commerce between Luanda and Lagos.

“We are committed to ensuring that investors from both countries can move freely and build lasting prosperity,” he added.

Zau praised the long-standing brotherhood and mutual respect between Angola and Nigeria, describing the relationship as one founded on solidarity, shared struggles, and a deep sense of African unity.

He specifically commended and awarded the Nigerian generals, now retired, who actively participated in the United Nations Observation Missions for the peace process and monitoring of the unification of the Angolan Armed Forces.

They include Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Maj. Gen. Chris Garuba, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, and Brig. Gen. Buba Saleh.

He said: “The awards are symbolic recognition and gratitude for their selfless contributions to the process of political emancipation and the achievement of lasting peace in Angola.

“The conferment of the awards today is an expression of profound gratitude from Angolan people to Nigerians, for the sacrifice made in voluntarily supporting the cause of freedom and independence in Angola.

“After our independence, on November 11, 1975, the Republic of Angola plunged into an unprecedented civil and proxy war that lasted for almost 27 years.

“The result was dramatic; thousands of citizens killed and maimed; the country was completely surrounded by 15 million landmines and around 5 million internally displaced citizens overcrowding the coastal cities.

“More than 100 thousand children separated from their families: around 70 per cent of the population deprived of access to health care.”

He noted that: “Nigeria has always stood by Angola in times of conflict, in peacebuilding, and in our continued development journey. Our friendship is historic and unshakable.”

He also acknowledged his predecessor, Ambassador Eustaquio Januario Quibato, for laying the groundwork for closer diplomatic and cultural ties between both nations, while reaffirming Angola’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Nigeria in trade, investment, security, and regional integration.