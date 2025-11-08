Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Eulogise Reuben Abati at 60th Birthday, Book Launch

.President greets Emir of Borgu, Haliru Kitoro on 10th anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, alongside governors, clergy, media leaders, and eminent Nigerians, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to veteran journalist, broadcaster, and author, Dr. Reuben Abati, at his 60th birthday celebration and public presentation of his three new books, held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

This was as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, who delivered a keynote speech at Abati’s 60th birthday celebration and public presentation of his three new books, said Nigeria needs moral reloading and renewal to make progress.

The President, in a release issued yesterday stated, inter alia: “I extend my warmest felicitations to Dr. Reuben Abati, renowned journalist and former presidential adviser, on his 60th birthday, November 7, 2025.

“A public intellectual, author, columnist, law graduate and broadcaster, Dr. Abati has distinguished himself wherever he has traversed: in the university as a student and later as a Graduate Assistant, as Chairman of the Editorial Board of The Guardian, as a writer and presently as a television anchor.

“His insightful articles, regular interventions and television analyses have continued to enlighten and inspire.

“I commend Dr. Abati for his service to Nigeria as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as well as his outstanding contributions to the media.

“Dr. Abati’s patriotism and passion as a public commentator who consistently brings his creativity, versatility and cross-sectoral experience to bear on issues of national interest, both on traditional and social media, are noteworthy.

“I congratulate Dr. Abati, whom I fondly call Rubi Rubi, on the presentation of three books on his birthday, titled: ‘Portraits: People, Politics and Society’, ‘A Love Letter and Other Stories’, and ‘How Goodluck Jonathan Became President’.

“I join the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), family members, and friends in celebrating this notable writer.

“On this occasion of Abati’s 60th birthday, I pray that Almighty God grant him a longer life, good health, and the inspiration to continue serving the nation and humanity.

“Happy Birthday, Rubi!”

Former President Obasanjo, who also spoke at the ceremony, lauded Abati’s progress through the years and urged him to build on his achievements.

“Over the period I have known you, you have made progress; as a journalist, commentator, and now an author of three books,” Obasanjo said. “But you must move from progress to success. May God help you to achieve that; remember, ethical and moral virtues are key to lasting impact.”

In his tribute, former President Jonathan celebrated Abati’s intellect and loyalty, recalling their years working together during his presidency.

“You have achieved so much, Reuben,” Jonathan said. “I first met you in 2010 when you reviewed the collection of Facebook posts of Oronto Douglas, and I knew you had something special upstairs. You served with me and documented our journey. These books will remain a reference point for anyone studying that period.”

Jonathan added that Abati’s storytelling gives history a personal touch, noting that “it is more meaningful when others write about you than when you write about yourself.”

Delivering a keynote speech, Bishop Kukah described Abati as a “rare intellectual gift to Nigeria. He is one of Nigeria’s most enduring intellectual voices whose writings continue to hold up a mirror to the nation’s conscience.”

Speaking further, he urged the nation to “reload its moral compass” to achieve meaningful renewal.

“We must pause and ask why so many projects lie abandoned, why identity divides more than unites us, and why governance too often lacks a moral anchor. Reuben’s writings remind us that words matter and that ideas shape nations. Nigeria must reload its moral software if it must move forward.”

Delivering a comprehensive review of Abati’s three new books: ‘Portraits: People, Politics and Society’; ‘How Goodluck Jonathan Became President’; and ‘A Love Letter and Other Stories’, Mr. Louis Odion (FNGE) described them as “a monumental intellectual legacy that captures Nigeria’s political evolution, moral challenges, and the author’s creative soul.

“Abati’s works combine the rigour of scholarship with the intimacy of storytelling. He stands as one of the few public intellectuals who have documented Nigeria’s socio-political journey with clarity, humour, and courage. Together, these books tell the story of our nation’s struggles and its unfulfilled promises, while celebrating the individuals who have shaped it.”

Odion noted that Abati’s journalistic range, spanning politics, literature, and ethics, makes him “a national monument,” and urged younger journalists to study his writings as models of balanced commentary and moral reflection.

In his address, the Publisher of Caltop Publications Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ayo Arowosegbe, praised Abati for his discipline and consistency, noting that publishing three books simultaneously was “a feat that only a rare mind could achieve.”

“Dr. Abati has maintained a tradition of excellence and depth that reflects not just his brilliance, but his humanity,” Ogunsanya said. “At Caltop, we are proud to have been part of this project, which will stand as a cornerstone in Nigerian literary and journalistic history.”

In his remarks, Dr. Abati expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries and guests, describing the event as a day of thanksgiving and sober reflection.

“For me, today is both a day of thanksgiving and celebration,” he said. “I’m grateful for life, friendship, and the opportunity to serve my country through the power of words.”

He recalled his early days at Hints Magazine and The Guardian, crediting those experiences for shaping his professional discipline. “At The Guardian, you had to prove your worth; even professors took tests,” he recounted.

Abati also took a moment to honour those who inspired his work. “Portraits: People, Politics and Society is dedicated to Dr. Ibe Achebe; How Goodluck Jonathan Became President to President Jonathan; and A Love Letter & Other Stories to all my teachers, living and dead,” he said.

Turning to his wife, Dr. Kikelomo Abati, also an author, he added: “My wife has three books on display here today. When we’re not doing other things, we write books.”

The three books, published by Caltop Publications Nigeria Limited, span themes of politics, literature, love, and national identity, drawing from Abati’s decades of columns in The Guardian and THISDAY newspapers

The ceremony was attended by eminent Nigerians from across politics, media, and academia. Among them Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Chairman, THISDAY and Arise Media Group, Chief Nduka Obaigbena; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings; Executive Commissioner for Operations at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Mr. Louis Odion and Publisher, The Guardian Newspaper, Dame Maiden Alex-Ibru.

Also present were Legal luminary and community leader, Chief Felix Fagbohungbe, SAN,; Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede; the Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, CFR; the Olota of Ota, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Adeyemi Obalanlege; Former Minister of Health and Founder, Juli Plc, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi.

Others include former Nigerian Ambassador and pioneer Managing Director, The Guardian, Dr. Patrick Dele-Cole; former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Buki Ponle; former Director, African Leadership Forum (ALF), Chief Adeola Otonba; former Governor of Edo State and current serving Senator, Adams Oshiomhole; and the Founder, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, amongst others.

The event also drew representatives from the presidency, corporate executives, university dons, and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). Their presence underscored the far-reaching influence of Dr. Abati, who has, for nearly four decades, been at the intersection of journalism, politics, and scholarship in Nigeria.

Also, President Tinubu extended warm greetings to His Royal Highness, Muhammed Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV (Mai Borgu), Emir of Borgu Kingdom, as he marks 10 years on the throne.

The President, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the 17th Emir of Borgu on the remarkable journey of serving his people and the country.

President Tinubu, who is the Jagaban of the Kingdom, joined the Government and people of Niger State, the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Borgu Emirate Council, and family members to celebrate with the royal father, whose legacy of selfless leadership continues to resonate among indigenes and beyond.

The President recognised the efforts of the royal father in promoting peace, harmony, and tolerance in his domain, particularly in accommodating citizens from other parts of the country, and in constantly mobilising and sensitising them to civic responsibilities.

President Tinubu noted the wisdom, maturity and diligence of the Emir of Borgu in sustaining cultural and traditional values, bringing his versatile experience as a former secretary of the council, a highly travelled private and public sector leader, entrepreneur and legal luminary to shape the worldview of the people.

The President prayed for the well-being of the Emir and the prosperity of the Kingdom as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of the royal father.

In another message, President Tinubu congratulated founder of the Lagos Fashion Week, Ms Omoyeni Akerele, on winning the 2025 Earthshot Prize.

The President commended Ms Akerele whose Lagos Fashion Week emerged as the only African enterprise and one of the five winners of the £5 million Earthshot Prize for 2025 at the award ceremony held at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday.

The innovative platform beat 2,500 nominees from 72 countries to clinch the prize and will receive £1 million, about N1.9 billion.

The Earthshot Prize is one of the world’s prestigious environmental awards dedicated to discovering and scaling innovative climate solutions. The £50 million prize was instituted in 2020 by Britain’s Prince William.

Lagos Fashion Week won the award in the ‘Build a Waste-Free World’ category for redefining Africa’s fashion industry through sustainability.

The President commended her visionary enterprise, noting that the Lagos Fashion Week has not only become a platform for innovation but also for environmentally sustainable creativity.

President Tinubu described the feat as a clear demonstration of the audacity of vision and purpose, stating that the entrepreneur stands as an inspiration to many women and men.

The President wished Ms Akerele more success in her endeavours and encouraged other Nigerian innovators not to relent on their dreams but to keep pressing forward until they reach the tape of success.