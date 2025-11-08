Edna Imade:Loyalty to Fatherland

Vs Spanish Allure

After winning the WAFCON for the 10th time earlier this year, the Super Falcons of Nigeria no doubt are the true giants, when it comes to female football in Africa. Making appreciable impact at the world stage is therefore the target of the country’s football ruling body, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, which is one of the reasons the team is desperately craving for the inclusion of ‘new kid on the bloc’ -Edna Imade, with Spain ready to give Nigeria a run for their money over the Bayern Munich star international allegiance.

According to Super Falcons head coach, Justin Madugu, the NFF has made repeated efforts to convince Edna Imade to play for Nigeria but without positive response from her camp, as Spain intensify their push for the 25-year-old.

Imade, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Bayern Munich, has been one of the standout performers in Liga F this season. Her performance has attracted a strong interest from the Spanish national team.

However, despite holding a Nigerian passport, she is yet to make a decision on the country she intends to represent.

Speaking after Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Benin in Abeokuta in the WAFCON qualifiers, Madugu confirmed that he has pursued the forward since her time at Granada, but no response from her representatives.

“I made approaches to Edna. We want her to come and play for Nigeria,” Madugu said. “I tried to reach out two or three times to get feedback on her feelings about playing for Nigeria because I was aware some people from her family want her to play for Nigeria. But the agents around her, and the team she plays for, are really trying to see how they can get her to play for Spain.”

The Falcons coach explained that attempts were made through Nigerian players based in Spain and later through her agent, yet no contact was established.

“I used some of our players in Spain to speak with her. When I got noq1feedback from them, I tried to reach out to her agent, to try and connect us with her through the family. We told them our intention — that we want her to come and play for Nigeria. We didn’t get a response.”

With Spain reportedly pushing aggressively to secure the forward, Madugu stressed that the final decision rests solely with Imade.

“It’s not something that we can impose. She has to take a decision for herself. Does she want to play for Nigeria or Spain? … I’m aware she has a Nigerian passport, but the Spanish authorities are doing everything possible to get her to play for them.” Imade’s decision is expected to become one of Nigeria’s most closely watched football stories in the coming months, as the Super Falcons continue rebuilding ahead of major international tournaments.

Just last weekend, Imade inspired Sociedad to a 1-0 defeat of high-flying Barcelona side, as she converted a penalty to end the Spanish champions unbeaten league run. The defeat was Barcelona’s first of the season and their first away league loss since May 2023, while also marking the first time they have failed to score in a league match since January 2020.

Imade made her debut for Real Sociedad in a Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino in a 3-0 defeat of Sevilla.

Following this result, Imade took to social media to celebrate with photos on her social media platforms.

Along with the post was a message that said, “Debut with @realsociedadfem and first +3 in Zubieta.

“Very happy to get back on the field and get to play the first few minutes of @ligaf this season.

“Let’s go TEAM! We want maaass!

Her standout 2024/25 season with Granada saw her score an impressive 16 goals just behind Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor with 25 goals in Spain.

Following a strong campaign, she caught the attention of FC Bayern Munich, who signed her in July 2025.

However, to further her development, Bayern loaned her to Real Sociedad to start the season.

Born in Morocco to Nigerian parents, the 25 year old striker has spent most of her life in Spain and recently enjoyed a breakout season in the Spanish Liga F, netting16 goals in 29 appearances. Her remarkable performances placed her second on the league’s scoring chart, only behind Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor, who scored 25 goals.

Imade’s impressive form drew attention from top clubs in the United States, England, France, Italy, China, and Spain, but she has chosen to continue her career with Bayern Munich. The deal is expected to be a four-year contract, with the possibility of being loaned back to a Spanish top-flight team next season.

Both Nigeria and Spain are reportedly eager to secure her international commitment, with the Nigeria Football Federation already reaching out to encourage her to represent the Super Falcons. Her current contract with Granada runs until June 30, 2026.

From a Nigerian perspective, Imade’s potential commitment to the Super Falcons would be a massive boost. Her skills in front of goal and her physical presence could provide Nigeria with a new attacking dimension. The NFF’s quick approach is a smart move.

Securing her before Spain locks her into their national team setup would be a strategic win for Nigerian football.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Imade is on the cusp of committing her senior national team future to Spain.

The switch was confirmed by Spanish head coach, Sonia Bermudez, who stated that the process to formalise Imade’s eligibility is nearly complete, bringing a significant new weapon to the World Champions’ attack.

“We’re in the process of getting her to join us; we just need to finalise some paperwork,” Bermúdez confirmed, adding that Imade is a player “we want to be with Spain.”