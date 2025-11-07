The apparently new expression “6-7” used in memes is the ‘word’ of the moment but is it? Chaucer wrote “Troilus and Criseyde” in the 1380s and it mentions “to set the world on six and seven” as did Shakespeare in “Richard II” in the 1590s (thanks Wikipedia).

So it appears not to be some new innovative expression but one that the oldies might have heard before given that not many hip, young, people are reading Chaucer or Shakespeare, although they should. Recycling is a good thing even for words.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia