NFF Protests Against S’African, Benin Officials for Nigeria, Gabon Playoff Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has formally lodged a complaint with FIFA over what it describes as “a clear conflict of interest” in the appointment of South African and Benin Republic officials to handle Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Gabon.

The decisive fixture is scheduled to take place at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Rabat, Morocco, next Thursday, with the winner securing a spot in the next phase of the World Cup qualification series.

According to the appointment list signed by Gordon Savic, FIFA’s Head of Qualifiers & International Matches, South Africa’s Abongile Tom will officiate as the centre referee, assisted by compatriot Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela, who will serve as Assistant Referee 2. Another South African, Akhona Zennith Makalima, has been named head of the two-person Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team while Hugues Alain Djovi from Benin Republic will act as the Referee Assessor.

The NFF’s protest, submitted on Wednesday night, argues that assigning match officials from South Africa and Benin Republic—two nations that were in Nigeria’s qualifying group—raises serious concerns over impartiality.

Reference was made to recent comments by South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, who publicly stated that he would not want Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.