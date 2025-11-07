Court Sets Hearing in Landmark Case on Rape, Incest Victims’ Rights

Wale Igbintade





Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, has fixed January 20, 2026, for the hearing of a landmark suit filed against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) by the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), seeking to enforce the rights of victims of rape and incest.

The case, filed under suit number FHC/LAG/975/2025, is also against other government agencies, including the Minister of Health, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The applicants are represented by a team of eminent lawyers, including Prof. Yemi Oke, SAN, Dr. Yinka Owoeye, Emmanuella Azu, Deji Folorunsho, and Oluwatobi Adeniregun.

WARDC is pushing the court to grant several key reliefs. Among these are declarations that victims of rape and incest have a legal right to safe termination of pregnancy, comprehensive medical care, psychological support, and access to medical abortion services, as provided under the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

The organisation also seeks any further orders the court may deem appropriate to protect the rights of victims.

During Thursday’s mention, the case was adjourned after all respondents failed to appear.

Speaking on behalf of the applicants, Prof. Oke criticised the absence of the government agencies, describing the matter as “of unique importance and national significance.”

He expressed disappointment that the agencies had not demonstrated what he described as “patriotism” by attending the hearing.

“This is a matter every conscious Nigerian and global citizen should be interested in,” Prof. Oke said.

“We are here to move the hand of justice to give effect to the rights of victims of rape and incest for safe termination of pregnancy.”

Justice Allagoa also questioned the applicants’ counsel on proper service of court processes, emphasizing the need for proof that all respondents had been duly served.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to January 20, 2026, for hearing.

The case is widely regarded as a test of government accountability in protecting the rights of sexual violence victims in Nigeria.