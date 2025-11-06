Senate Confirms NCC Board, Strengthens Regulatory Oversight

•Prescribes stiffer penalties for use of harmful chemicals in food processing

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of key members of the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), marking a major step towards strengthening regulatory leadership in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

Following the presentation of its report by the Committee on Communications, the upper chamber approved the appointment of Idris Olorunnimbe (South-west) as Chairman of the NCC Board. Also confirmed were Maryam Bayi (North-east), Senator Ramoni Mustapha (South-west), and Ikechukwu Ugwuegede (South-east) as Commissioners.

Others included Princess Oforitsenere Emiko and Christopher Sandy Okorie, both representing the South-south.

The confirmation consolidates the leadership structure of the commission, bringing together the new appointees with Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida (North-west), Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Oshadami (North-central), and Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini H. Makama (North-central), who were earlier confirmed.

With the new board in place, the senate expressed confidence that NCC will deepen its oversight of the telecoms industry, enhance consumer protection, and strengthen broadband penetration across the country.

Lawmakers urged the commission to maintain its reputation for transparency, innovation, and efficiency, recognising its pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s digital economy and expanding telecommunications access to underserved areas.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while congratulating the appointees, charged them to uphold professionalism and fairness in discharging their duties, particularly in spectrum management, licensing, and ensuring service quality.

Akpabio stressed that the telecoms industry was one of the most vital contributors to national GDP and should be managed with integrity and foresight.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the senate resolved to amend existing laws to prescribe stiffer penalties for the use of harmful chemical substances in food processing and preservation.

Lawmakers described the growing trend of adulterating food items with toxic chemicals as a “national emergency” that endangers millions of Nigerians.

Adopting the report of its Joint Committees on Health and Agricultural Services, Senate directed the federal government to strengthen enforcement of food safety regulations.

It mandated agencies, such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, to embark on aggressive nationwide sensitisation.

The committee’s findings exposed alarming practices, including the ripening of fruits with calcium carbide, cooking of meat with paracetamol, and the use of detergents, sniper, and banned dyes in food preparation.

Lawmakers warned that these acts contributed to rising cases of cancer, liver and kidney failure, and foodborne diseases.

They urged the executive to prioritise food safety as a matter of national security and public health, citing World Health Organisation data estimating that Nigeria suffers over one million foodborne illness cases annually. With the confirmation of the NCC board and the push for tougher food safety laws, the senate said it was demonstrating a resolve to safeguard both citizens’ health and the integrity of Nigeria’s critical sectors.