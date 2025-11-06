SEC Tasks Registrars Other CMOs on Innovations

Kayode Tokede

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has challenged registrars and other Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to drive innovations and explore new opportunities in unlocking current changes in the global market.

This was stated by Director-General, SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) 14th Annual Conference & Presidential Investiture during the weekend in Lagos.

The theme of the 2025 conference was, “Unlocking Global Value: The evolving market role of capital market registrars in trust, efficiency and innovation.”

Agama who was represented by executive commissioner (Operations), SEC, Mr. Bola Ajomale, charged registrars to remain innovative and proactive, warning that unregulated players could take over their functions if the profession fails to evolve.

In a goodwill message, the Group chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, described registrars as ‘the quiet custodians of confidence and credibility’ whose accuracy and efficiency underpin investor trust and corporate governance.

Group Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake, who delivered a keynote address, outlined three imperatives for the registrar profession.

“Digitisation and cybersecurity: embrace digital platforms, but with robust safeguards to protect data integrity. Capacity building and training: continuous education must be non-negotiable. The world is changing too fast for outdated skills. Global benchmarking: aim not just to meet local standards, but to benchmark against global best practices,” he said.

Founder and vice chairman of Emerging Africa Group, Dr. Toyin Sanni, urged registrars to reposition themselves as trusted, tech-enabled partners in the investment value chain.