  • Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

SEC Tasks Registrars Other CMOs on Innovations

Business | 6 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has challenged registrars and other Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to drive innovations and explore new opportunities in unlocking current changes in the global market.

This was stated by Director-General, SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama at the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) 14th Annual Conference & Presidential   Investiture during the weekend in Lagos.

The theme of the 2025 conference was, “Unlocking Global Value: The evolving market role of capital market registrars in trust, efficiency and innovation.”

Agama who was represented by executive commissioner (Operations), SEC, Mr. Bola Ajomale, charged registrars to remain innovative and proactive, warning that unregulated players could take over their functions if the profession fails to evolve.

In a goodwill message, the Group chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, described registrars as ‘the quiet custodians of confidence and credibility’ whose accuracy and efficiency underpin investor trust and corporate governance.

Group Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Olakunle Alake, who delivered a keynote address, outlined three imperatives for the registrar profession.

“Digitisation and cybersecurity: embrace digital platforms, but with robust safeguards to protect data integrity. Capacity building and training: continuous education must be non-negotiable. The world is changing too fast for outdated skills. Global benchmarking: aim not just to meet local standards, but to benchmark against global best practices,” he said.

Founder and vice chairman of Emerging Africa Group, Dr. Toyin Sanni, urged registrars to reposition themselves as trusted, tech-enabled partners in the investment value chain.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.