Nwite to Resume Terror Suspects’ Trial as DSS Toughens on Extremists, Dismisses 115

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite, will on November 19, continue the trial of two internationally wanted terrorism suspects, Mahmud Muhammad Usman and Abubakar Abba, alleged leaders of the notorious Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU) — Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had captured the duo in July during a high-risk, intelligence-led counterterrorism operation, following several months of pursuit.

In a statement, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the DSS, Favour Dozie, said both men were believed to be senior figures within ANSARU.

According to the statement, Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, served as the self-styled Emir of ANSARU and allegedly coordinated terrorist sleeper cells across the country.

He was accused of masterminding several high-profile kidnappings and robberies used to finance terrorist activities.

His deputy, Abubakar Abba, also known as Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, allegedly headed the Mahmudawa cell, which operated around Kainji National Park—an area spanning the borders of Niger and Kwara States and extending into the Republic of Benin.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) earlier disclosed that Abba received terrorist training in Libya between 2013 and 2015, under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria.

He was reportedly skilled in weapons handling and the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Both suspects are facing a 32-count terrorism charge.

Usman has already been convicted and sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of illegal mining, while Abba pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In a related terrorism trials, the DSS is also prosecuting Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 26 August 2011 bombing of the United Nations Building in Abuja, which killed 20 people and injured over 70.

Captured in 2016, Al-Barnawi is being tried alongside four others — Mohammed Bashir Saleh, Umar Mohammed Bello (aka Datti), Mohammed Salisu, and Yakubu Nuhu (aka Bello Maishayi).

The trial, however, has suffered several delays due to procedural challenges, including the absence of legal representation for the defendants at times.

The spokesperson said following a recent application by the DSS, Justice Nwite granted an accelerated hearing, and a trial-within-trial held on 23 and 24 October, during which video recordings of the defendants’ confessional statements were played in open court.

In yet another separate case, the DSS on August 11, arraigned five men before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over their alleged involvement in the 5 June 2022 terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where over 40 worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured.

The defendants — Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al-Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Otuho Abubakar — are facing a nine-count charge (FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025), which includes allegations of belonging to an Al-Shabab-linked cell operating in Kogi State.

They pleaded not guilty, and Justice Nwite ordered their remand in DSS custody. The judge later denied them bail, ruling that the offences were capital in nature and that the prosecution had presented strong evidence indicating the defendants could abscond if released.

Also before Justice Nwite’s court are suspects linked to the Yelwata massacre in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on June 13, 2025, in which dozens were killed and 107 injured.

The attack drew widespread condemnation, prompting President Bola Tinubu to visit the state and demand the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

Following an investigation, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, announced the arrest of 26 suspects, while the DSS later filed terrorism-related charges against nine of them before the Federal High Court.

Among the accused were Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, both of Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, who remain at large.

They were charged in absentia with concealing information about the attacks in Abinsi and Yelwata villages between 13 and 14 June.

In total, the DSS has filed six separate charges against those arrested. Others standing trial include Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba, and Pyeure Damina.

Two additional suspects — Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, both from Guma LGA — were charged separately for allegedly conducting reprisal attacks following the massacre. They pleaded not guilty, and their trial commenced in early September.

Speaking on the series of prosecutions, the Director-General of the DSS, Tosin Ajayi, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to ensuring that all perpetrators of terror face justice.

“The arrests and ongoing trials of terrorism suspects demonstrate the diligence of Nigeria’s security agencies in confronting those who threaten our peace.

“These defendants are separate from the hundreds of suspects held under military custody, whose cases are being handled by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation. Last year alone, 125 terrorists were convicted.

“We shall continue to make offenders accountable for disrupting the peace of our nation, in full accordance with the rule of law,” Ajayi said.

Meanwhile, the DSS has announced the dismissal of no fewer than 115 operatives as part of its ongoing reorganisation drive, carried out over a period of time.

The Service made this known in a post on X, yesterday, explaining that the move formed part of broader internal reforms aimed at enhancing professionalism within the agency.

According to the DSS, “As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period.

“In addition to earlier disclaimers concerning Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens about the fraudulent activities of some of these individuals still posing as DSS personnel.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to refrain from any official dealings with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service.”

The DSS further reiterated its commitment to maintaining integrity and discipline within its ranks, stressing that any personnel found engaging in misconduct would face appropriate sanctions.